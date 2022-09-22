Remember her? Old plastic banknote worth good money in 2022

The plastic bill stopped circulating in the national market in 2006. It was used throughout Brazil for 6 years.

In 2000, the Casa da Moeda Nacional started to issue plastic R$10 bills. In short, the launch of the plastic note took place in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil. However, soon after it stopped circulating and became rare today.

The plastic banknote has some peculiar characteristics, starting with the material in which it was created, the polymer. In your print, there are several references to the discovery of Brazil. Examples of this are the effigy of Pedro Álvares Cabral and the map “Terra Brasilis”, with the first representations of the new land.

The item also has an excerpt from Pero Vaz de Caminha’s letter and a compass rose, in addition to Pedro Álvares Cabral’s signature. In any case, the note is practically a work of art. This is due to the fact that it is full of details, such as the emphasis on the phrase “God be praised”.

R$10 plastic bill is worth good money in 2022

The plastic note stopped circulating in the national market in October 2006. It was used throughout Brazil for 6 years. From its appreciation, it is possible to sell the note today, for values ​​that come to be between R$ 130 and R$ 150.

And if you want to know who pays so much for a R$10 plastic bill, know that a numismatist does! In short, this specialist makes a study from the historical, artistic and economic points of view of banknotes, coins and medals. In addition, this connoisseur collects these objects. And that’s exactly why they can pay small fortunes for rare items.

According to these experts, the value may increase even further in the future. That is, the more time has passed since its issuance, the rarer the R$10 plastic bill becomes. However, if you have such a note with you, look for the most advantageous buyers, either in virtual stores or on the numismatists’ blogs.

Image: rafastockbr/shutterstock.com