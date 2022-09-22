Renato says he asked Grêmio quartet to clean cards and criticizes club logistics | Guild

Grêmio will have four more absences for the game with Sampaio Corrêa, for the 32nd round of Serie B, on the 30th. in Sao Luis. Coach Renato Portaluppi admitted that the suspensions were planned and even criticized the club’s logistics for the match.

The four players were hanging, but “cleared the record” when they received the third yellow card in the 3-0 victory over Sport. Although the commitment is only nine days from now, Grêmio’s sequence foresees a confrontation at home, against CSA, four days after the match in Maranhão.

In fact, the club’s logistics for the São Luís trip were criticized by Renato, who stressed that he was not in charge of the team when the trip to the Northeast was planned.

– The logistics were ready. And I didn’t like it. But there’s no way to change it. We’re not playing for 10 days, but on Tuesday we have a decisive game at home. I thought about burning the cards, cleaning up those hanging players, because we have a long trip, the logistics are not good, and then the CSA. Suddenly I take the group, due to the logistics I get tired or I lose an important player for the return, soon I’ll be half a team and tired – highlighted Renato.

The suspended quartet joins Thaciano, a last-minute drop in the victory over Sport, with a muscle injury. Other names like Janderson and Campaz are still out, also handed over to the medical department.

The Colombian, by the way, is now one of the only ones hanging, along with Thiago Santos, who also received a yellow card against Sport.

On the other hand, Renato should count on Villasanti’s return against Sampaio Corrêa after a friendly match with the Paraguayan national team. On the right side, Rodrigo Ferreira will be Edilson’s replacement.

There may be other new additions to the cast. There is an expectation that defender Kannemann, left-back Nicolas and striker Ferreira will strengthen the Grêmio group for the game in Maranhão.