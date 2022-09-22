Research Ipec Ceará: Elmano has 30%; Captain Wagner has 29%; Roberto Cláudio, 22% – 2022 Elections

The third round of the Ipec poll for the Ceará Government dispute indicates a technical tie in the leadership between Elmano de Freitas (EN) and Captain Wagner (União Brasil), with PT numerically ahead. The data, released this Thursday (22), point to Elmano with 30% of voting intentions. Captain Wagner appears next with 29%. Roberto Claudio (PDT) is pointed out by 22% of respondents. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The survey was commissioned by TV Verdes Mares and heard 1,200 people between the 19th and 21st of September. The sum of the percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Elmano Freitas (PT): 30%

Captain Wagner (Union): 29%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 22%

Chico Malta (PCB): 1%

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1%

Serley Leal (UP): 0%

White/Null: 9%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 8%

The survey was carried out by the Ipec Intelligence institute and is registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-02694/2022 and at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under protocol CE-03914/2022. The estimated confidence level is 95%. In all, 1,200 voters were heard, in person, from 56 municipalities in Ceará.

PREVIOUS ROUNDS OF THE IPEC RESEARCH

The first Ipec survey for the State Government was released on September 1st. In it, Captain Wagner and Roberto Cláudio were technically tied. The União Brasil candidate was numerically ahead, with 32% of voting intentions, Roberto Cláudio had 28% and Elmano de Freitas (PT) was nominated by 19% of those interviewed.

At the time, Zé Batista had 1% of voting intentions. Chico Malta (PCB) and Serley Leal (UP) did not score. Whites and nulls represented 10% of respondents. Another 10% said they did not know or preferred not to respond to the survey.

The second round of the Ipec survey was released on September 9. In it, Wagner appeared in the isolated leadership, with 35% of the voting intentions. Elmano appeared next, with 22%. Roberto Cláudio was pointed out by 21% of those interviewed, in a situation of technical draw with the PT’s opponent.

Zé Batista (PSTU) and Chico Malta (PCB) had 1%. Serley Leal (UP) did not score. Whites and nulls represented 9%, another 12% said they did not know or did not respond to the survey.

REJECTION

Respondents also responded about which candidates “would not vote at all”. In this regard, the candidate Captain Wagner (União) appears with 35% rejection. Then comes Zé Batista (PSTU), with 18%.

With 17% rejection, appears Elmano de Freitas (PT). Then Roberto Cláudio (PDT), with 16%, and Chico Malta (PCB), with 15%. Serley Leal (UP) has 11%. There are still 4% who said they could vote for everyone. Did not know or preferred not to give an opinion correspond to 18% of respondents.

In the first round of the poll, Captain Wagner had a 29% rejection. Then came Roberto Cláudio and Zé Batista, both with 18%. With 16% rejection, followed by Elmano de Freitas and Chico Malta. Of those interviewed, 11% said they would not vote for Serley Leal “no way”. There were still 7% who said they could vote for everyone. Another 23% did not know or preferred not to give an opinion.

In the second round, Wagner showed up with a 29% bounce. Elmano and Zé Batista had 17%. With 16% rejection, Roberto Cláudio appeared. Then Chico Malta, with 15%, and Serley Leal, with 8%. There were still 4% of voters saying they could vote for all candidates. Did not know or preferred not to give an opinion represented 21% of respondents.

Survey participants can cite more than one candidate, so the results add up to more than 100%.

SPONTANEOUS

In the spontaneous survey, when the interviewer does not present the names of the candidates, Elmano de Freitas (PT) has 24%. Captain Wagner (União) and Roberto Cláudio (PDT) appear next with 20% and 13%, respectively. Chico Malta (PSTU) added up to 1% of the intentions. Serley Leal (UP) and Zé Batista (PSTU) did not score.

Other names were mentioned by 1% of respondents. Blanks and nulls add up to 7%. Of all voters surveyed, 34% said they did not know or preferred not to give an opinion.

In the first round of the survey, Captain Wagner scored 15%, Elmano de Freitas and Roberto Cláudio had 11%. Chico Malta (PCB), Serley Leal (UP) and Zé Batista (PSTU) were not mentioned by voters. Other names were mentioned by 8% of respondents. Blanks and nulls added up to 6%. Of all voters surveyed, 50% said they did not know or preferred not to give an opinion.

In the second round, Capitão Wagner was technically tied with Elmano de Freitas, with 22%, while PT accumulated 17% of voting intentions. Roberto Cláudio, with 13%, was technically tied with Elmano. Chico Malta and Zé Batista did not score. Serley Leal was not cited by voters. Other names were mentioned by 3% of respondents. Blanks and nulls added up to 8%. Of all voters surveyed, 37% said they did not know or preferred not to give an opinion. WATCH THE RESEARCH REPERCUSSION LIVE