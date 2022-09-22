Research shows which is the best popular drink that controls diabetes

Unfortunately, there is still no definitive cure for many conditions, including diabetes, which can be divided into two types. DM1 is caused by genetic factors, allowing the diagnosis in the first years of life.

See too: Harvard researchers discover way to prevent dementia and diabetes

Meanwhile, DM2 depends on external factors, that is, it results from a bad diet and other habits that impair the functioning of the metabolism.

interest of science

At the University of Wuhan in China, a group of scholars of natural medicine dedicated themselves to finding ways to reduce the discomforts of diabetes. In this way, more than 1 million people took part in the tests, in which the doses of black, green and oolong teas were observed. The assessments required an advanced monitoring method, avoiding deviations.

positive results

Thousands of volunteers from different countries were analyzed for 10 years and added to data from 19 more surveys, resulted in a positive picture. Those who drank 3 cups of tea daily reduced their risk of developing the disease by 4%. However, when the amount of the drink increases to 4 cups, the chances are even lower, valued at 17%.

matter of habit

A habit as simple as drinking a few cups of tea during the day can increase your well-being and longevity. Despite being a cultural issue, the raw material is accessible in most regions. Eastern peoples usually ingest infusions to increase digestion and promote the control of antioxidants, which help to eliminate free radicals, responsible for various diseases.

Associate tea consumption with a healthy diet and physical exercises it is the secret to the longevity of some peoples. The researchers were able to see how medicinal herbs used thousands of years ago are still excellent allies in the fight against diabetes. That way, don’t forget to keep your body always hydrated and deflated.