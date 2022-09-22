Retrospect of Arrascaeta’s injuries worry Flamengo for Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals

The Uruguayan midfielder has once again been one of Flamengo’s main highlights this season and his physical condition worries behind the scenes

Flamengo has had a ‘crazy’ season since its troubled start with former Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, who was unable to establish himself in the team at any time. After his departure and the arrival of Dorival to the command of Rubro-Negro, the team had a turnaround and can now end the year with two cups.

However, for that, Dorival’s team needs their best pieces to be on the field and Arrascaeta is one of those. The Uruguayan midfielder was recently diagnosed with a pubic injury and despite not needing surgery or an immediate stop to activities, he worries a lot behind the scenes at Flamengo.

What ends up complicating the situation even more was a history raised by the ESPN portal that reveals a tendency for the player to get injured and thus miss important games in the second half of the season. A time when Flamengo got used to disputing several decisions.

“Throughout his career, the midfielder suffered with 21 physical problems that kept him from the pitch. Of these, 16 occurred in the second half of the year. That is, 76% of the Uruguayan’s injuries occurred in the final half of the season. In the sum of all injuries, Arrasca was absent for 249 days, in addition to being out of 67 games. In Rubro-Negro itself, his most serious injuries were on the eve of decisive matches“, reveals ESPN.

In order for Arrascaeta’s injury not to hamper his performance in this year’s finals, Flamengo needs to handle the player’s usage very well in the next 3 weeks prior to the start of decisionswith the match against Corinthians for the first final of the Copa do Brasil.