Thamirys Andrade – 1:15 pm | updated on 09/21/2022 14:17



Presenter of Bom Dia SP pays tribute to the producer of the station Photo: Reproduction / Globoplay

Anchor Rodrigo Bocardi ended the Good morning São Paulo this Wednesday (21) with a moving tribute to Globo’s journalism producer, Wagner Vallim, who died this Tuesday (20), at age 55, due to a massive heart attack. When he announced the death of his colleague, he vented saying that the loss has not been easy for his team.

On the occasion, he also made a personal revelation, explaining that he is thinking about giving up his job due to the “pressure”, but that he had been encouraged by Vallim to continue.

– That Good morning São Paulo which is made by Valim, made by his family, made by all of you, made by all of us. The pressure is too great. I often think about giving up, his word was: “No, resist, persist, we need to”. You see, it wasn’t easy for me, it’s not been easy for our team, Sabina [Simonato] and all the other reporters,” Bocardi declared.

The journalist showed his colleague’s name among the program’s credits and praised his work.

– When I say: “Up the name of the team” and so it happens. There, among all the names, there is this one, a person who is no longer with us, Wagner Vallim. You must have followed in the G1, in the SP2, that we lost a very dear writing friend. Vallim was responsible for the investigation sector. I get emotional because that’s where I started my career. Not here at Globo, but it was in the investigation. Tireless journalist, always looking for the correct investigation… Victim of a heart attack at age 55. Experienced professional who helped form generations of journalists – he recalled.

He ended by wishing strength to Vallim’s family.

– His family, his wife Alessandra, his children Henrique, Leonardo, all the strength in the world. A huge kiss for you. Force! This Good Morning will continue to respond to a request from Vallim. Here, always, represented – he concluded.

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.