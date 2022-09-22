Thamirys Andrade – 09/21/2022 1:15 pm | updated on 09/21/2022 14:17
Anchor Rodrigo Bocardi ended the Good morning São Paulo this Wednesday (21) with a moving tribute to Globo’s journalism producer, Wagner Vallim, who died this Tuesday (20), at age 55, due to a massive heart attack. When he announced the death of his colleague, he vented saying that the loss has not been easy for his team.
On the occasion, he also made a personal revelation, explaining that he is thinking about giving up his job due to the “pressure”, but that he had been encouraged by Vallim to continue.
– That Good morning São Paulo which is made by Valim, made by his family, made by all of you, made by all of us. The pressure is too great. I often think about giving up, his word was: “No, resist, persist, we need to”. You see, it wasn’t easy for me, it’s not been easy for our team, Sabina [Simonato] and all the other reporters,” Bocardi declared.
The journalist showed his colleague’s name among the program’s credits and praised his work.
– When I say: “Up the name of the team” and so it happens. There, among all the names, there is this one, a person who is no longer with us, Wagner Vallim. You must have followed in the G1, in the SP2, that we lost a very dear writing friend. Vallim was responsible for the investigation sector. I get emotional because that’s where I started my career. Not here at Globo, but it was in the investigation. Tireless journalist, always looking for the correct investigation… Victim of a heart attack at age 55. Experienced professional who helped form generations of journalists – he recalled.
He ended by wishing strength to Vallim’s family.
– His family, his wife Alessandra, his children Henrique, Leonardo, all the strength in the world. A huge kiss for you. Force! This Good Morning will continue to respond to a request from Vallim. Here, always, represented – he concluded.
