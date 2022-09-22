Rodrigo Caio, from Flamengo, will undergo surgery on his left knee and will no longer play in 2022 | Flamengo

Flamengo informed this Thursday afternoon that Rodrigo Caio will undergo arthroscopy due to the injury suffered in his left knee, on July 10, in the 1-0 defeat to Corinthians. In view of this, Rodrigo will no longer act in 2022.

It is the second surgery Rodrigo will undergo in 2022. Earlier this year, he was operated on for inflammation in his right knee, as a result of another procedure.

Head of Flamengo’s health and performance department, doctor Márcio Tannure explained that Rodrigo had a positive response to conservative treatment – without surgery – in the early stages of recovery, but the healing process was not as expected.

– It was an injury in a place where he had had a previous injury, a suture. There was the possibility of conservative treatment without surgery to wait for it to heal again. If that didn’t happen, we would have to perform an arthroscopy, and that’s what we’re communicating today.

– He had a great improvement, but in our understanding below what we expect for a high performance athlete. So in the next few years, an arthroscopy will be performed to perform this surgical repair on this meniscus injury. We believe that the recovery time is six to eight weeks, which makes it clear that he will no longer play with us this year – said Tannure.

With a downcast face, Rodrigo insisted on speaking out alongside Márcio Tannure in a statement released by Flamengo. Despite the expression, he said that the moment is not to regret, but to thank those who have been giving him solidarity.

– I insisted on being present. Leave a message: I think it was a very difficult year for me physically and mentally. Some injuries caused me to practically miss the season. I didn’t come to regret anything, on the contrary. I feel privileged for everything I’ve built in my career and for everything I have in my life. Without a doubt, it will be another obstacle overcome.

Rodrigo stated that he had been reacting well to the treatment in recent days, but the pain returned, and the new procedure became necessary.

– At first, my option not to operate, along with the medical department, was because I believed that the process would be successful, unfortunately it did not happen. I arrived in the last stage hoping to play without pain, but it didn’t happen. I believe that until the last stage I was feeling good.

– I want to leave a message for all the people who meet me on a daily basis, being a flamengoist or not. I always receive kind words. Rodrigo’s story did not end here. I strongly believe in my strength and God’s purpose. I made a point of leaving this message for the people who cheer for me. We see you in the next season and I will do everything to deliver the most to the nation, which is the one who leaves us with the greatest conviction that it is worth all the effort to achieve our goals.

