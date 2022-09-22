Rodrigo Caio will undergo another surgery, and Flamengo rules out a return in 2022 – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Informe counted on the participation of the defender and the doctor Márcio Tannure

Flamengo released Rodrigo Caio’s medical report this Thursday (23). In the publication, which had the participation of the defender and the Health and High Performance Manager of the club, Doctor Márcio Tannure, Rubro-Negro highlighted that the defender will need to have surgery on his right knee and will be out of the rest of the 2022 season.

SEE FULL ANNOUNCEMENT:

In a video published on social media, Flamengo’s doctor detailed how the defender’s surgical process will be. According to the professional, Rodrigo Caio will undergo an arthroscopy to recover the medial meniscus of the left knee, where the injury is.

— He suffered an injury to the medial meniscus of his left knee on July 10, in the game against Corinthians, and it was an injury exactly in the place where he had had a previous injury, a suture, and because of that, he would have the possibility of trying possibility of conservative treatment, without surgery, to wait for it to heal. We made it clear from the beginning that if that didn’t happen, we would need to perform an arthroscopy, and that’s what we’re coming to communicate — said the Flamengo doctor.

Márcio Tannure also made it clear that Rodrigo Caio is improving with the treatment. However, he reiterated that the deadline for returning to the pitch is six to eight weeks. This period takes the defender out of the rest of the Flamengo season, consequently, shirt 3 will not play in the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

— He had a very big improvement, however, in our understanding, still below what is expected of a high performance athlete. So, in the next few days, an arthroscopy will be performed for surgical repair of this meniscus injury, and we believe that the recovery time will be around six to eight weeks, which is clear that this year he will no longer be working with us, and we decided to make this repair so that we can prepare him and he starts next year in a good pre-season, and we can have a good result with him — concluded Tannure.