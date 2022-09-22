Ronaldo brings Cruzeiro back to the elite. But will need to spend more in 2023 – 09/21/2022

Until 2019, one of the few big clubs in the country that had never dropped to the Second Division (the others are Flamengo, Santos and São Paulo, which remain undefeated), Cruzeiro had to spend three seasons in Serie B to return to the elite of Brazilian football. . And the main person responsible for the feat now (conquered seven rounds in advance, a record) is undoubtedly Ronaldo Nazário, the Phenomenon, who bought the club from Minas and operated a complete metamorphosis in the “Blue Train”.

When readjusting Cruzeiro’s finances (decreasing the payroll from R$ 7 million to R$ 3 million) he wisely dismissed Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was hired last season to “up” the Minas Gerais team, failed and had a contract until end of this year. Before him, another medallion had also failed, Luiz Felipe Scolari, in 2020. And Ronaldo didn’t even want to know about Brazilian coaches and went to get the young (and until then unknown in Brazil) Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, just 39 years old.

The bet was right and the coach is, after Ronaldo, the main architect of this access. The squad he has in his hands is far from being the most talented, but he knew how to apply it and, following his guidelines, has already risen and, for sure, will be champion of Serie B, a title that Pezzolano has already said he does not give up and will consider a fail if you don’t conquer it.

Ronaldo therefore repeats the feat obtained at Valladolid, the Spanish club he bought in 2018, also in Serie B, and has already brought him back to the elite in the Spanish League. There is, however, an important difference between their two clubs. Valladolid does not have great ambitions in Spain (after six matches of the current season, it occupies the sixteenth position in the table, just two above the Z-3 (there are three per year).

The expectations of Cruzeiro fans are much higher. What is expected is that investments in 2023 will allow miners to once again compete for the country’s main bonds. For that, Ronaldo knows he will have to spend a lot more. With this current team, it’s not going anywhere next season. Will the Phenomenon open the vaults? To check.