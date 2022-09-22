Ronaldo celebrates Cruzeiro’s access to Serie A and promises for 2023: “Today is the day of glory” | cruise

The long-awaited day of access has arrived for Cruzeiro. After almost three years in Serie B, the team beat Vasco and secured a spot in the first division of the 2023 Brazilian Championship. The club’s manager, Ronaldo, praised the role of the players and fans in the conquest and promised to compensate, next year, the lack of funds with a lot of dedication.
Ronaldo talks about Cruzeiro’s access to Serie A: “We worked hard to deserve this”
“This is just the icing on the cake, we worked hard to deserve this. Congratulations to the committee, everyone on my management team, but especially to this crowd, who suffered almost three years, and today is the day of glory. what a beautiful thing”, said Ronaldo
Celina Locks and Ronaldo during Cruzeiro’s match against Vasco — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
“We are finally in Série A!”, celebrates Fernanda | The Voice of the Crowd
The Cruzeiro manager, in the middle of the field after the match against Vasco, surrendered to the celebration of the celestial crowd. He thanked the fans who attended and pushed the team throughout the season.
“I want to thank them for their support, their trust from the beginning. Now it’s time to celebrate today, a few days, and start thinking about next year,” said Ronaldo.
Ronaldo speaks after the game between Cruzeiro x Vasco – Photo: Reproduction / Sportv
Asked about investments for next year, Ronaldo avoided commenting on the next steps to assemble a team for Serie A. But the Cruzeiro manager insisted on highlighting the difficulties and making a promise. Make up for any lack of funds with a lot of commitment and sacrifice, as it was throughout the year 2022.
“We cannot forget the immense difficulty that we are going to face financially. But we will find a way, we have a very talented team and we will compensate for the lack of money with our sacrifice, our effort and our talent”, he concluded.
