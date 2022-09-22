Ronaldo chooses greater difficulty in the 1st year of Cruzeiro and thanks fans

photo: João Vítor Marques/Superesportes Ronaldo thanked Cruzeiro fans after access

In a festive mood for Cruzeiro’s access to the 2023 Serie A, Ronaldo made an analysis of this first year at the helm of the club. The majority partner of SAF Celeste chose the most difficult moment so far: convincing the Deliberative Council that the sale of shares was necessary.

“I didn’t have any easy decisions. They were all extremely difficult decisions. Convincing the council of the need for the movement was extremely difficult, we had a lot of resistance. But, finally, everything worked out. Today is a gift to every fan who believed and supported it”, said the former player in an interview after the 3-0 victory over Vasco, this Wednesday (21), at Mineirão.

The result mathematically assured Cruzeiro back to the elite of national football. Leader of Serie B, the celestial team has 68 points – 15 more than the vice-leader Grêmio. There are seven rounds left in the competition. The celebration of access, however, was almost like that of a title.

“The fan spent three years suffering, with a real threat that the club would end. When I came to buy the club, I felt great support from the crowd. Even when I had to make difficult decisions, the fan supported us”, praised Ronaldo.

“With a certain mistrust, for the decisions we had to make, but he supported us and saw that we were going in the right direction. Today, it is a prize for the fan. This mathematical access is a relief for the fan. I suggest that the fan celebrate a lot , responsibly”, he added.