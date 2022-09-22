Ronaldo plans to stay in Serie A for finances

Cruzeiro is in a festive mood after securing access to the Serie A of the Brasileirão, but Ronaldo Fenômeno is already thinking about next season. Owner of the Minas Gerais club, the former player highlighted the need to remain in the Brazilian elite to alleviate financial problems.

In the mixed zone of Mineirão, Ronaldo dedicated early access to the crowd, promised a “competitive team” for 2023 and set his goal to stay in Serie A next season. This is because, as the manager explained, “the problems continue”.

“(Access is a) Gift from us to the fan. Cruzeiro is full of problems, of difficult decisions (to be taken), and the fan believed in the project. What we got is for the fan”, began Ronaldo.

“The success is in the sports area, but the problems continue, and we will have to use a lot of our talent to solve the financial issues. Next year will be very important, because we have to stay in Serie A to help with our finances, and we will have a competitive team”, added Ronaldo.

With the early classification, Cruzeiro focuses exclusively on winning the Serie B title. The team leads the competition with leftovers, and 68 points added, 15 more than the vice-leader Grêmio.