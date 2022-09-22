Ronaldo promises competitive team in Cruzeiro Srie A return

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Ronaldo promises a few days of celebration and, soon after, I work to assemble a strong team in 2023

After the 3-0 rout over Vasco, which guaranteed Cruzeiro Serie A access to the Brazilian Championship, Ronaldo Nazrio, a majority partner of the Celestial Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), guaranteed that the planning for the next season eat in the next few days.

Ronaldo was greeted in a special way by the Cruzeiro fans before the match against Vasco, in Mineiro, for the 31st round of Serie B. Fenmeno was accompanied by his wife Celina – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

In an interview in the mixed zone of Mineiro, Ronaldo assured that he will assemble a competitive team for Cruzeiro to play next season. He also expects Fox to finish 2022 with the Series B title.

“In a few days we’ll start thinking about next year. Our performance service is working continuously. We have to finish with this championship, obviously we’ll seek the title. In a few days we’ll start thinking about next year. Cruzeiro, with the history it has, with the size it has, with the crowd it has, will have a competitive team next year”, said Ronaldo.

Fenmeno stated that maintenance in Serie A is fundamental for Cruzeiro’s finances. Therefore, he gave the heavenly fan a certainty: the club will have a team capable of competing in the elite of Brazilian football in 2023.

“Next year will be very important. We have to stay in Serie A to improve our finances. It will be our objective. We will certainly assemble a competitive team for next year”, he added.

With the rout over Vasco, Cruzeiro reached 68 points and can no longer be surpassed by the 5th placed in Serie B. The impeccable campaign also goes down in history, since this team has been, since 2006, when the tournament became disputed by consecutive points, the one that guaranteed access with more rounds in advance – there are still seven left.

Now the objective becomes the title of the Second Division. According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Cruzeiro’s chances of lifting the trophy exceed 99.7%. Another goal is to achieve the record score of a Serie B edition – in 2008, Corinthians closed the tournament with 85 points.