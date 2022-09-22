Ronaldo’s revolution that took Cruzeiro back to the elite

Ronaldo arrived at the Mineirão cabin around 8:30 pm yesterday. The reinforced security and the fences that protected the way to where he would watch the game prevented any contact of fans with him. In the stands, a huge mosaic with the face of today’s birthday boy (22) was proof that the Cruzeiro people chose the hero of the club’s return to the elite of national football. At 46, Ronaldo no longer plays, but he still provokes strong emotions.

Ronaldo has chosen to be more discreet since becoming a top hat here in Brazil. With administrative experiences in Europe and the United States, the manager’s speeches are much more controlled than those of the Phenomenon of the lawns era. Officially only scheduled a press conference. On three other occasions, he found himself surrounded by reporters and answered some questions (after a club board meeting, in the debut of the Campeonato Mineiro and in the first derby against rivals Atlético).

But you don’t need to give interviews to see that his performance is the main milestone in Cruzeiro’s return to the first division. The club, relegated in 2019, had to play Serie B for three years, frustrating the fans twice before getting their return. After the 3-0 victory over Vasco, which stamped Cruzeiro’s place in the elite next year, the former player smiled and paraded on the lawn. “We worked hard for this,” he said, cheering a lot.

Understand the trajectory and what Ronaldo changed at Cruzeiro.

Arrival and first steps

Ronaldo in his first interview as Cruzeiro manager Image: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

December 18, 2021 is marked in Cruzeiro’s history as the day Ronaldo ‘bought’ the football department of the club that revealed him. It is a symbolic date, which marks the signing of the deal between the parties – which was concluded only four months later, following a bureaucratic rite. Due to the accumulated debt of around R$ 1 billion, a foreign investor was expected. In addition to the speed of the deal (less than a month since the club’s registration in the SAF project), the fact that the buyer was a Brazilian was a good surprise.

Already as the first act, Ronaldo summoned the fans through social networks and encouraged the partner-fan program. He managed to jump from 10,000 subscribers to more than 69,000 today, with a campaign inspired by the nickname of the time as a player: “It’s going to be phenomenal!”.

The ‘manager’ Ronaldo had his first physical contact with the club in January this year. He visited the structures, met the employees, the team, the commission. From there he went to the office to assess the expenses. He began making cuts, wiping bills and cleaning the house.

Ronaldo faced resistance from the club’s Deliberative Council (which is not under SAF control). He was asked how the contribution of R$ 400 million (provided for in the purchase agreement for 90% of SAF) would be made. He explained, made demands and even threatened not to go through with the deal. But it was approved by acclamation of the club’s Board and went ahead. On April 14, 2021, Ronaldo officially became the owner of Cruzeiro’s professional football.

Shock and planning from scratch

Ronaldo arrived knowing what he wanted. And it was very different from what was planned by the previous management. Immediately, Alexandre Mattos warned that he would no longer assume the position of director in January of this year, as was already agreed with the previous management. His signings were also undone – cases of the goalkeeper jailsonwho came from Palmeiras, and from the side Pará, from Santos.

Other athletes who were already at the club were also dismissed, aiming to radically dry the payroll. One example was defender Maicon, now at Santos, who to stay would have to cut the salary already agreed in half, which he did not accept. Finally, Pedro Martins, hired as director for the vacancy that would belong to Mattos, explained that these layoffs and terminations would generate savings of more than R$ 11 million.

Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach for the 2022 season Image: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

The next move was to fire Vanderlei Luxemburgo. He had commanded the team in the final stretch of 2021 and had renewed for the current season, which was not enough to keep him in the position. There were only ten days of ‘Ronaldo management’ when Luxemburgo left the club, following the move to adjust the accounts to Cruzeiro’s revenue.

Ronaldo chose the unknown Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano, who was at Pachuca-MEX for the last three seasons. With an offensive, young and cheap style of play, Pezzolano fit the philosophy that Cruzeiro needed for the club. The work flowed, the team was left in Serie B and the coach, last June, has already renewed his contract with the club until the end of next year.

The Bitter Part of the Remedy: Farewell to an Idol

Fábio played 976 matches and won 12 titles for Cruzeiro Image: Washington Alves/Vipcomm/Disclosure

The decision to release goalkeeper Fábio upset many Cruzeiro fans. After 17 seasons defending the club, the goalkeeper and idol had renewed his contract with the previous management, but with the arrival of the SAF, the situation changed in January of this year.

According to Fábio, the new management offered him a contract that only lasted until the end of the Minas Gerais Championship, lasting three months. With the highest salary of the cast at the time, Fábio proposed a reduction, but to continue until the end of the year. Cruise did not agree. Currently, the club owes the goalkeeper R$ 20.6 million related to salary and labor delays from previous administrations.

Rafael Cabral and Ronaldo at Toca da Raposa II Image: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

To replace Fábio, Ronaldo went to the Second Division of England to get Rafael Cabral. Revealed by Santos, the player was in Europe since 2013, where he played very little, being more reserve.

Rafael arrived under suspicion, mainly because most of the crowd was against Fábio’s departure. However, the new shirt 1 became one of the main pieces of the campaign, with decisive performances and miraculous saves.

“No one erases anyone’s history, everyone has their value and what I want is to be remembered by the Cruzeiro fans as the goalkeeper who helped the team conquer the main objective while I’m here”, said Cabral in an interview with UOL Sport.

The other players who arrived followed the profile. Little known, far from being stars. A good example is Luvannor, a 32-year-old from Piauí who spent most of his career in Moldova and was instrumental in this access campaign, as was striker Edu, who came from Brusque. It was a team in the right measure for Serie B. And the planning worked. Cruzeiro secured access to Serie A with seven rounds to spare, the best mark in history.

The present and the future

Ronaldo knows what made the club successful this year and he won’t change. The policy of signing players on budget and favoring one way of playing football rather than investing in impactful names will be maintained. The projection for the next Serie A is very conservative. Ronaldo set his goal of 13th place in the Brasileirão.

coach Paulo pezzolano agrees: “I believe that (with the current team) we would fight not to relegation, sincerely”, said the coach. The big question seems to be how the fans will react to this reality. So far the answer is positive.

Owner of one of the most impressive trophy galleries in Brazilian football, Cruzeiro can take some time to compete for the big cups. What certainly calms the stands is knowing that the club has found a way. And, at this rate, even if it takes longer than some would like to get to the top, when you’re there, you’ll be able to maintain yourself.