Ronaldo’s son, Ronald will be one of the attractions in the Cruzeiro x Vasco duel

The party prepared by Cruzeiro in the duel against Vasco, which could establish Raposa’s access to the elite of Brazilian football, will have one more special attraction. DJ Ronald, son of Ronaldo Fenômeno, owner of the Celestial SAF, will play at the stadium.

The idea is for Ronald to play before the match against the cruzmaltina team, which starts at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Gigante da Pampulha.

Ronald will be just one of the attractions of the night, as Cruzeiro promises a more than special night to its fans. The club did not give any ‘spoilers’ of what these news would be, but an attraction apart will be the use of a large mosaic in the stands.

This Tuesday (20), members of several organized supporters of the club were at Mineirão already preparing the material, still kept ‘secret’.

With 65 points, Cruzeiro is the isolated leader of Serie B, having already opened 20 points of ‘slack’ in the G-4, since Londrina, currently in fifth place, has 45 points. Vasco, with 48, is in fourth.

If Cruzeiro wins the team, Cruzeiro confirms the mathematical access to the elite, since in the 31st round of the competition there will be a direct confrontation between Vasco and Londrina, in São Januário.

Thus, in the other seven rounds that would remain for the end of Series B, one of the two teams (Vasco or Londrina) would no longer be able to reach the celestial score, even if Raposa lost all its last games.