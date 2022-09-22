Russia and Ukraine announce unexpected exchange of nearly 300 prisoners | Ukraine and Russia

Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange on Wednesday, the biggest since the start of the war, involving nearly 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led the long Ukrainian defense campaign in the city of Mariupol at the start. this year.

The freed foreigners include two Britons and a Moroccan who had been sentenced to death in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine. Three other Britons, two Americans, a Croatian and a Swede were also released.

The timing and magnitude of the exchange came as a surprise, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial deployment of troops earlier in the day, in an apparent escalation of the conflict. In August, pro-Russian separatists said Mariupol’s commanders would stand trial.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the exchange, which involved aid from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, had been in the pipeline for a long time and involved intense negotiation. Under the terms of the deal, 215 Ukrainians (mostly captured after the fall of Mariupol) were released.

In exchange, Ukraine sent back 55 pro-Moscow Russians and Ukrainians, as well as Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of a banned pro-Russian party and facing treason charges.