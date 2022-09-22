Russia is ready to defend territories with nuclear weapons, says Medvedev | Ukraine and Russia

Former Russian President and current Vice-President of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, said on Thursday (22) that his country is ready to defend conquered territories in Ukraine with “strategic nuclear weapons”.

With the speech, Medvedev raised the tone of the nuclear threats made yesterday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech to the nation on TV.

“Russia has announced that not only mobilization capabilities, but also any Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons and weapons based on new principles, can be used for this protection (of the occupied regions).”

He also reaffirmed the holding of referendums on the separation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, invaded by Russia. “There is no going back,” he declared..

“O establishment of the West and all citizens of NATO countries need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path,” he said.

‘This is not a bluff’, says Vladimir Putin during speech

Medvedev’s threat – who is often the voice that raises the tone of Putin’s and Kremlin narratives – comes a day into Russia’s escalation in the Ukraine war. On Tuesday (21), Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of around 300,000 reservists – Russia’s first troop deployment since World War II -, expanded the contract of military personnel already on the battlefield and said his country was ready to respond to “nuclear threats” he said he received from the West.

“Our country has a variety of weapons of destruction, some even more modern than those of NATO countries. This is not a bluff,” Putin declared during his address to the nation.

In the speech, also unprecedented since the beginning of the Ukrainian war in February, Putin said he had already signed the decree establishing the call-up of about 300,000 reservists, which generated revolt among part of the population and search for tickets leaving Moscow. (read more below).

The Russian leader did not make it clear from when the reservists will start being called up, nor how long it will take to call all of them. What became clear, according to Putin, is that only those who already have some military experience entered the mobilization list.