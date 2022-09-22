Russia must return all occupied territories to Ukraine, says Turkish president

For Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia must return all the territories it occupied in Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with a US broadcaster that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to talk to Ukraine after a counteroffensive launched by Kiev made huge strides in Russian-held areas.

“He [Putin] It’s really showing me that you’re willing to get this over with as quickly as possible. That was my impression because the way things are going right now is quite problematic.” said Erdogan, who met Putin last week at an event held by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group led by Russia and China.

According to Erdogan, Russia must return all the land it occupied, including Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014. “If peace is established in Ukraine, it is clear that returning the land that was invaded will become very important. This is what is expected,” he added. “No invasion can be justified,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said he had “asked (Putin) to return Crimea to its rightful owners.”

Turkey’s president added that, as a first step in the negotiations, “200 hostages will be exchanged through an agreement” between Ukraine and Russia.

SOURCE: Economic value