Russia ready to defend territories in Ukraine with nuclear weapons, says government official

The statement was given by the vice-president of the country’s Security Council, Dimitri Medvedev, who also stated that the West needs to understand that ‘Russia has chosen its own path’.

EFE/EPA/EKATERINA SHTUKINA/SPUTNIK POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Medvedev is the former president of Russia and current vice president of the country’s Security Council.



The former president of Russia and current vice president of the country’s Security Council, Dmitri Medvedevstated that his country is ready to defend the territories ukrainians conquered by Russian troops with “strategic nuclear weapons”. The statement was made by Medvedev this Thursday, 22, during a speech to the nation. “Russia announced that not only mobilization capabilities, but also any Russian weapon, including strategic nuclear weapons and weapons based on new principles, can be used for this protection,” Medvedev said. He also reaffirmed the holding of referendums on the separation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which were invaded by Russia, and stated that “the establishment of the West and all citizens of NATO countries need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path”. Medvedev raised the tone of the narrative of Vladimir Putin a day after a new escalation in Russia, when the president announced the call-up of 300,000 reservists and said he was ready to respond to nuclear threats. “Our country has a variety of weapons of destruction, some even more modern than those of NATO countries. This is not a bluff,” Putin declared.