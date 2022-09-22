Russian air tickets sold out in less than 24 hours after Putin summons reservists to war

Passengers are buying one-way flights to destinations where Russians do not need a visa; prices have skyrocketed and tickets can be sold for over $750

One-way flights from Moscow to Istanbul sold out in less than 24 hours after the announcement of Vladimir Putin sign partial mobilization order for 300,000 reservist citizens to join the army’s ranks in eastern and southern Ukraine. Tickets for direct flights to the nearest destinations – Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan or Kazakhstan – are sold out for today, informs the website Aviasales, very popular in Russia. Heading to Istanbul, with Turkish Airlines, one of the main flight routes out of the country since Western sanctions and the closure of European airspace, “all flights are full” until Saturday. On AirSerbia, to reach Belgrade, the next flight with available seats is for Monday, the 26th. The exhaustion takes place amid soaring ticket prices. A flight from Moscow to Vladikavkaz was selling for over $750, compared to just $70 normally. According to the Google Trends statistical tool, which allows you to know how often a word is typed into Google, searches in Russia for the terms “tickets” and “plane” have more than doubled since 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, in the beginning. of Putin’s recorded speech.