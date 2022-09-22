S22 Ultra gets cheaper with super cashback – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived in Brazil earlier this year with a suggested price of over R$8,000. However, it is at a super discount this Thursday (20) where you pay R$ 5669 in cash on the card and get R$ 500 back in the AME Digital wallet.

Speaking of features, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8″ Quad HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED display that delivers excellent quality for games and videos. There’s also a 108MP main rear camera capable of taking great photos even in low light.

Another highlight of this smartphone is its hardware, which features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. As a result, it can run any game or app with great fluidity. Plus, it includes more highlights like 5,000mAh battery, water protection (IP68) and premium construction.

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Key Features:

Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8″ Quad HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 RAM: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Internal storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom)

108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) + 10 MP (Periscope Telephoto, f/4.9, 10x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 40 MP (f/2.2)

40 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging

5,000mAh with 45W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Others: In-display fingerprint reader, support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68.

