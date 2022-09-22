Sadistic, raw, intense and disturbing, the movie on Netflix is ​​one of the most devastating experiences in the history of cinema.

Psychopathies, the evils of the soul, can impose themselves on a person’s life, varying in intensity according to the patient’s behavior. The way someone reacts to the challenges that their own mind prepares for them ends up defining the life that person will have, and knowing to what extent they have the strength to circumvent the many hidden traps that clutter our heads is a question whose importance grows with each other. As the years go by and we don’t find the solution that we thought was obvious to apparently banal evils. The human brain and its diseases, powerful enough to impact body and soul in equal measure, remain an indecipherable mystery for man and a good part of the medical community, which advances towards discoveries that sounded fantastic until another day, but is still far from announce the conclusions that would bring peace to the minds of many. Reaching a categorical answer as to the disturbances that leave the plane of ideas and terrify the daily life of common people, who often become prisoners of their ghosts, would sound like a chimera to endow the harshness of man’s existence on Earth.

In “The Last House” (2009), Dennis Iliadis’ remake of “The Macabre Anniversary” (1972), horror icon directed by Wes Craven (1939-2015), Dennis Iliadis preserves the eminently dark content of the story while taking care in the sequences that present the traces of deep evil, but disguised, of its protagonists, one of the great successes of the film. If Craven’s work mesmerizes for the unsightly rawness that the veteran used to talk about bizarre and unacceptable behavior, Iliadis is not far behind. The screenplay by Adam Alleca and Carl Ellsworth, full of sequences in which the dialogue, full of cutting remarks said in the most cynically natural way — framed by photography always many shades below the comfortable light, made by Sharone Meir — is like a manifesto to the nihilism in giving life to characters who are cruel by nature, and it is always clear that, despite the plot oscillating between farcical and believable, it is not exactly fiction, since we can come across these figures at any time.

Alleca and Ellsworth’s near-delusional argument relies heavily on the cast’s persuasiveness to hook the audience. John and Emma Collingwood, the couple played by Tony Goldwyn and Monica Potter, retire to the family’s country house, leaving Sara Paxton’s daughter Mari, who, of course, would try to find a way to pass the time. She and Paige, the friend played by Martha MacIsaac, arrange a meeting with Justin, the antihero played by Spencer Treat Clark, who would be alone overnight in the house where he lives with his father, Krug, by Garret Dillahunt, and the uncle, Francis, played Aaron Paul, but the two return unexpectedly, bringing Riki Lindhome’s Sadie in tow. Iliadis leaves some loose ends in the outcome of the conflict of this nucleus, since it is not known why the boy is forced to be always alone, and the narrative gets a little unreasonable when Krug and his brother are excited to see that the boy enjoys female company. What follows has the power to both frighten and provoke the viewer’s repugnance, thanks to scenes of gratuitous violence very well recorded through close-ups and tireless long-shots, which chase the actors, all of whom are used in the action.

In the last act of the story, when Justin gives the cue for the mystery to be revealed, the entire cast, with the exception of MacIsaac’s character, gathers on the set of the season house, where the complement of the first scenes that give rise to the barbaric atmosphere, omnipresent until the end, with an admirably inventive scene. In this segment, Goldwyn and Potter’s performances grow even more, largely because of the return of Dillahunt’s work. Paxton, on the other hand, is an actress of rare professionalism and maturity, especially for a 21-year-old girl.

Movie: The Last House

Direction: Dennis Iliadis

Year: 2009

Genres: Thriller/Terror/Crime

Note: 8/10