“Salary around R$ 70 thousand”; Santos acts quietly and prepares hat on Leila Pereira to close with defender

In addition to the two teams, another giant from São Paulo also monitors the situation of the side

O saints prepares to return to the field next Tuesday (27th), against Athletico for the 28th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, in relation to the national league table, the Fish is in 11th place with 34 points conquered in 27 games played.

According to information published by the journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel, left-back Matheus Bidu, who should not stay at Cruzeiro, is on Santos’ radar for next season. Also according to information from the journalist, to keep the player, those interested will have to pay the value of 1.2 million euros (amount that corresponds to approximately R$ 6.2 million in the current conversion).

“I talked to one of Bidu’s representatives and heard that three big clubs in São Paulo intend to hire Bidu: Palmeiras, Corinthians and Santos. The only one that has not yet sought information about the athlete was São Paulo. The others are monitoring”said Nicola.

A very interesting detail is in relation to the player’s salaries. The winger, who is standing out at Cruzeiro this season, under Pezzolano’s command, receives salaries around BRL 70 thousand monthlyaccording to information reported by the reporting team of the Bolavip Brazil.

It is worth noting that the planning for 2023 is already being worked on. At the moment, Peixe is still looking to define who will be the commander of Alvinegro Praiano for the rest of this year and next season.