Santos midfielder ‘corneta’ Lisca and surprises in projection by Libertadores: “Let’s get excited”

Santos’ recent streak has been worrying for fans, managers and even players alike. In addition to the eliminations in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, Peixe has only one victory in the last five rounds of the Brazilian Championship, in addition to a draw and three consecutive defeats. This made the team park in the table and stop at 34 points.

The team from the coast of São Paulo, which had the departure of coach Lisca in the middle of the way, is in 11th place in the competition. The 34 points are the same as those of direct rivals São Paulo (13th), Red Bull Bragantino (12th) and Botafogo (10th). Despite this, there is confidence that Peixe will still manage to secure a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América. At least that’s what midfielder Camacho believes.

“It’s a sequel that bothers too much. Big team can’t go that long without winning. Now we’re going to have a very important game at home to score points and get out of those 34 points, as we’ve been stuck there for a long time. And from there, just look up the table. We believe that there will be eight spots for the Libertadores, so the fight will be strong. And if we win at home on Tuesday, we’re already going to be excited,” he said.

In addition, Camacho “poked” the fact that the club underwent a change of coaches in this difficult period. “Last week was a little troubled, there was a change of command. and we lost in the detail of the dead ball”, said the midfielder.At the moment, the eighth-placed América-MG has 39 points, five more than Santos.