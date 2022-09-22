São Paulo closes one-off sponsorship for the Copa Sudamericana final

São Paulo closed a one-off sponsorship for the Copa Sudamericana final. The Morumbi club will have LG as a partner for the continental decision against Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, on October 1st, in Córdoba, Argentina.

The company will stamp its brand on the shoulder of the São Paulo shirt. The announcement was made by the club’s president, Júlio Casares, on his Instagram profile.

The electronics company will fill the space left on the uniform by Roku, a maker of online media players whose deal with Tricolor expired last week and has not been renewed.

The relationship between the São Paulo dome and LG is great. The sponsorship even served as São Paulo’s ‘lucky charm’ for many years. The brand printed the Tricolor shirts from 2002 to 2009 and punctually in the final of last year’s state.

In addition, it was present in several major achievements. Among these, the Supercampeonato Paulista in 2002, the Paulista in 2005 and 2021, the Libertadores and the 2005 World Cup, and finally, the titles of the Brasileirão in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Against Independiente Del Valle, São Paulo aims to break a ten-year fast without winning an international title.