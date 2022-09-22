São Paulo court declares bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group

The company’s judicial recovery has dragged on since 2016; debts totaled BRL 200 million

The group started to offer air transport in 2021, but operations lasted only six months.



O São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ) declared, this Wednesday, 21, the bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group. The measure was taken by Judge João Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, following a request from the judicial administrator EXM Partners. Debts totaled BRL 200 million, in addition to more than BRL 2 billion in outstanding tax and social security expenses. The company’s judicial recovery has been dragging on since 2016. As it is the first instance, there is still an appeal. In the decision, the magistrate also authorized a bankrupt estate contract for the carrier Suzantur, which will take over the group’s services for one year. The company operates bus lines for urban transport in ABC Paulista and inland. Itapemirim began to face a series of lawsuits in 2021, the year it started to offer air transport. However, the operation lasted only six months and harmed many passengers. Flights were suspended without notice. Due to the suspension, many were unable to travel at the end of the year, resulting in several complaints in consumer bodies. THE Young pan try to contact Itapemirim.