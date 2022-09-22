São Paulo receives around R$ 1 million from LG for agreement in the final of the South American

The company will sponsor a specific decision against Independiente Del Valle. Amount is higher than that paid in the 2021 Paulista final

São Paulo signed a sponsorship agreement with LG, an electronics company from South Korea, for the final of the Copa Sudamericana. The multinational will disburse around R$ 1 million to print the club’s shirt in the decision of the tournament, against Independiente Del Valle, as the GOAL with a source connected to the company.

The amount disbursed by the company is slightly higher than that paid in the two matches of the 2021 Paulista Championship final. At the time, LG had to pay a similar amount, but the figures were below what was agreed for the decision of the continental tournament.

This time, the brand will stamp the shoulder region of the uniform, a place that had Roku, a streaming company that did not renew the agreement with the Morumbi club.

The partnership was created by São Paulo’s marketing director, Eduardo Toni. The executive was responsible for lining up the negotiations with the company and was highly praised behind the scenes of the South Korean company.

The story between São Paulo and LG began in the 2000s. At the time, Julio Casares — the club’s current president — was responsible for marketing. He strengthened the relationship between the parties, who signed a successful partnership from 2001 to 2010. During this period, Tricolor paulista won three editions of the Brasileirão, Libertadores and Club World Cup.