São Paulo squad: Ceni should take full strength to the last game before the final | Sao Paulo

After two days off, São Paulo presented itself again this Wednesday, at the Barra Funda CT, and began preparations to face Avaí, next Sunday, at 8 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

The match will be the last test for Rogério Ceni before the one-off final of the Copa Sudamericana, on October 1st, in Cordoba, against Independiente Dell Valle, from Ecuador.

In this way, the coach can take to the field what he has best on Sunday to move further away from the relegation zone of the Brasileirão and take the opportunity to make some adjustments to the team that should start the final.

For Sunday, São Paulo will not have Nahuel Ferraresi, called up by the Venezuelan national team, and the injured Nikão, Arboleda, Caio and Gabriel Neves, who will also not be available on October 1st.

Luan and André Anderson have already been working with the cast for a few days and may be news among those related to the confrontation.

Therefore, a probable Tricolor to catch Avaí has: Felipe Alves, Igor Vinicius, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

The squad will still have three more training sessions before the confrontation for the Brasileirão, where the team has 34 points and occupies the 13th place. A victory can bring the Tricolor closer to the fight in the first half of the table.

