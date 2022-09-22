Saturn’s moon has an environment conducive to finding life

posted on 9/21/2022 4:59 PM / updated on 9/21/2022 5:02 PM



Oceans span the entire length of the Moon Enceladus, where large areas of Enceladus’ surface are characterized by young (on geological timescales), wrinkled terrain – (Credit: Nasa Cassini/Reproduction)

The sixth planet in the Solar System, Saturn may no longer be known primarily for the dense rings that surround it to become famous for having a moon that could be the first place outside Earth to have life. According to scientists from Southwest Research Institute, the moon Enceladus harbors perfect conditions for harboring living organisms. The finding was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, on Monday (19/9).

The finding came after scientists managed to find evidence that the ocean that the moon shelters is full of phosphorus. The element is one of the five necessary for life and was the only one that scientists had not, until then, identified in the natural satellite. The other four — hydrogen, oxygen, carbon and nitrogen — had already been found.

Based on data obtained by NASA’s Cassini-Huygens mission, which launched a satellite that orbited Saturn and its moons for more than 19 years, science had already identified, in the plumes surrounding Enceladus, the presence of ammonia ice and methane, which indicates nitrogen and carbon coming from the moon’s ocean. Molecular hydrogen had also been identified.

“In the years since NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has visited the Saturn system, we have been repeatedly impressed by the discoveries made possible by the data collected. What we’ve learned is that the plume contains almost all of the basic requirements of life as we know it,” explained Christopher R. Glein, senior author of the study. Phosphorus, however, was not found.









“Phosphorus is essential and its availability is often a limiting factor for biological productivity,” he added. To find the last element, scientists looked directly into the ocean of Enceladus and realized that the pull of water with rocks could trigger a chemical process that spreads phosphorus into the ocean, as if it were a mixture of soluble coffee powder. in boiling water to produce coffee.

To verify the validity of the hypothesis, the scientists used a process called geochemical modeling, specifically thermodynamics and kinetics. The process consisted of modeling the interactions between the moon’s rocky core and the ocean to determine whether the phosphate minerals in the rocks would be released into the ocean.





The analysis resulted in the discovery that the temperature, pressure and acidity of Enceladus’ environment were suitable for turning phosphates into soluble elements that would mix with ocean water—the format of phosphorus would be that of orthophosphate.

“The underlying geochemistry has an elegant simplicity that makes the presence of dissolved phosphorus unavoidable, reaching levels close to or even higher than those of modern Earth’s seawater,” said Glein.

Scientists modeled the interactions between the core and the ocean above to determine whether the phosphate minerals in the rocks would be released into the ocean. They found that temperature, pressure and acidity were adequate to make phosphates particularly soluble, predominantly in the form of orthophosphate (PO43-)

The presence of the phosphate does not necessarily mean that there is life currently in the depths of the ocean on Enceladus, but it does say that the great ice lake may be habitable — “we could probably sow seeds in it if we wanted to.”

Now, astrobiologists are waiting for a new mission to make official what they already believe. We need to go back to Enceladus to see if a habitable ocean is really inhabited.”