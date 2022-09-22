Scary video shows ghost hand trying to touch baby inside crib | Radio Studio 87.7 FM

A video has been making the rounds on the internet in recent days. That’s because it supposedly catches the apparition of a ghost. But not just that, a ghost trying to catch a baby sleeping inside a crib.

As expected, the post went viral. It has over 2.5 million views. The images have had repercussions since when it was published, at the end of August, but there is no information on when the episode would have occurred or the exact location. However, according to the Semana portal, the case would have happened in England.

In the video, the baby appears sleeping, when suddenly some fingers appear in the corner of the crib as if trying to reach the child. The scene is captured from a few different points, including a camera that shows the underside of the crib, where you can see the hands, but no body.

The scene scared several users of the social network that was posted. Some even took advantage of the publication to share other paranormal experiences they had. One netizen even commented on the fact. “I came to hide in the comments but I was even more afraid of the reports”, she wrote.

Watch the moment the phantom hand tries to catch the baby:

@yorkita.lapuma total miedo#paranormal #terror #miedo #baby #viral #pyf ♬ original sonido – 🐍🌸yorkita 🌸🐍

