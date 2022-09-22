Scientists detect bubble of hot gas around black hole at the center of the Milky Way | Science

Scientists at the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter Array) observatory, one of the largest astronomical complexes in the world, discovered signs of a “hot spot” orbiting Sagittarius A* the black hole at the center of our Galaxy.

“We believe that this is a bubble of hot gas around Sagittarius A*, in an orbit similar in size to the planet Mercury, but which completes a revolution in about 70 minutes. For this to happen, the speed at which it travels has to be huge, about 30% the speed of light!” explained in a statement Maciek Wielgus of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany.

According to the researchers, the discovery was made during the investigation work of the international consortium of scientists which released the first photo of the supermassive black hole about 26,000 light-years from Earth.

In May of this year, the Event Horizon Telescope (a collaborative network of astronomers, astrophysicists and scientists working with nine radio telescopes spread across the globe), showed the first image of Sagittarius A*, but to the surprise of the team of scientists, there were more clues hidden in the measurements obtained with ALMA alone.

Also according to the scientists, study results corroborate previous investigations by other telescopes that detected a burst of X-ray energy emitted from the center of our galaxy.

“What is really new and interesting is the fact that these explosions are, until now, only clearly present in infrared and X-ray observations of Sagittarius A*. We are, for the first time, seeing strong indications that hot spots orbiting the black hole are also present in radio observations,” said Wielgus.

The researchers now hope to be able to observe the flash of energy that surrounds Sagittarius A* with the EHT and better understand the dynamics of the black hole.

“Maybe one day we will be comfortable enough to say that we ‘know’ what goes on in Sagittarius A*,” added the researcher.

In 2019, with this same kind of radio telescope that simulates the size of the Earth, the project’s astronomers released the first image of a black hole ever recorded, Pōwehi, located at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy.

A black hole is a kind of cosmic abyss that attracts everything that approaches it -within a certain distance- to it.

Not even light escapes being attracted to these objects. This is why black holes are, in fact, black.

And this happens because the gravitational attraction of these bodies is extremely strong.

What are the types of black holes?

There are three types cataloged by astronomers: stellar black holes, intermediate black holes and supermassive black holes.

Stellar black holes are the smallest. They are formed when a massive star dies, in an explosion called a supernova. A massive star usually has a mass (the amount of matter in an object) between 10 and 100 times that of the Sun.

The intermediate ones – between 100 and 100 thousand times the mass of the Sun – are not very common. They are so difficult to find that some scientists question whether they even exist. But last year, a group of researchers presented a paper on the discovery of one of them.

Finally, supermassives inhabit the center of most galaxies in the Universe, and usually arise after the formation of their galaxies, swallowing everything in their path. As their name suggests, they are one of the heaviest objects in space, with masses ranging from millions to billions of solar masses.

What’s inside the black hole?

This is one of the great mysteries of science. In the words of scientist Andrea Gehz – who investigates black holes and was one of the 2020 Nobel Prize winners in Physics for her work – nobody knows.

“We have no idea what’s inside the black hole – they’re the breakdown of understanding the laws of physics,” Gehz said.

Astrophysicist Jakob van den Eijnden explains that many things remain unknown when it comes to black holes. An active field of study, for example, is one that investigates what happens to a material when it falls into a black hole: what it looks like, what its properties are, and why some of this material is thrown into space in the form of jets.

“In fact, these processes that happen close to the event horizon are difficult to observe and, therefore, poorly understood”, observes the researcher.

What is Sagittarius A* and where is it?

Sgr A* is a supermassive black hole, 4 million times more massive than the Sun. It also has a diameter about 18 times that of our star. (see infographic above).

It is parked in the constellation Sagittarius, which is visible in both the northern and southern hemispheres (the constellation, not the black hole).

Its discovery was revealed to the scientific community by astronomers Bruce Balick and Robert L. Brown in the 1970s, initially as a bright radio source at the center of the Milky Way.

