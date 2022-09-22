Scorn: 8 minutes are shown before being released on Xbox Game Pass, it’s really tense!

Scorn’s founding studio, Ebb Software, has revealed eight minutes gameplay footage of Scorn ahead of the Xbox Game Pass launch next month. This one scares us every time we see it to be honest, but we’re still going to give the game a chance when it launches in October 21st!

This new gameplay sequence goes through the beginning of the game, as you approach Scorn’s first “grotesque” puzzle. The team certainly got the description right anyway, as you help a strange, deformed creature in some sort of weird chair to solve said puzzle. Here’s how the developer describes the full experience:

Scorn is a first-person atmospheric horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of strange shapes and dark tapestry. It is designed around the idea of ​​“being released into the world”. Isolated and lost within this dream world, you will explore different regions interconnected in a non-linear way. The unsettling environment is a character in itself.

The video can be seen below:

Are you looking forward to Scorn? Or hoping to stay far away? Let us know below!