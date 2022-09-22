Scotland thrash Ukraine and take top spot in Nations League fight | league of nations

At home, Scotland won 3-0 over Ukraine, this Wednesday, in a postponed game of the second round of group 1 of League B of the UEFA Nations League, the second division of the competition. The victory saw the Scots overtake the Ukrainians and take the lead in the bracket.

The goals were all scored in the second half. John McGinn opened the scoring in the 31st minute, and Lyndon Dykes scored twice (in the 35th and 42nd).

Best moments: Scotland 3-0 Ukraine in the Nations League

Scotland went to 9 points with the victory and occupies the first place of group B1 with two points of advantage over Ukraine. Only the leader gets access to League A. Below are Ireland, with 4 points, and Armenia, with 3.

Ukraine and Scotland will face each other again next Tuesday, in Krakow, Poland, for the last round. Previously, the teams play the fifth round matches this Saturday: the Ukrainians play Armenia away from home, and the Scots host Ireland.

1 of 1 Dykes celebrates goal in Scotland v Ukraine in the Nations League — Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Dykes celebrates goal in Scotland v Ukraine by the League of Nations – Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images