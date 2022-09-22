See how the eliminated Paysandu arrives for Vitória’s game of life in Serie C | brasileirão c series

If, for Vitória, this Saturday’s game is worth an entire season; for Paysandu, the match valid for the last round of the quadrangular of Series C is only protocol. With no chance of access to Serie B, the team from Pará receives a lively Rubro-Negro at the Curuzu stadium, at 17:00 (Brasilia time). The ge made the survey of how the Boogeyman arrives for the confrontation.

In the speech, despite the frustrating early elimination, the Boogeyman’s board treats the game against Vitória as important to leave a positive image. In last place in Group C, the team, which finished the first phase in second place, runs the risk of finishing the quadrangular in the bottom of its group for the third year in a row.

– It’s important, yes. Although not worth a vacancy, but it is the shirt of Paysandu that will enter a national competition and we have to make a good match – said the football coordinator of the club, Ricardo Lecheva.

1 of 2 Paysandu and Vitória face each other this Saturday — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Publicity Paysandu and Vitória face each other this Saturday — Photo: Pietro Carpi / EC Vitória / Publicity

Printing is also shared on Vitória. This week, striker Santiago Tréllez gave his opinion on the matter and predicted a tough game at Curuzu.

– I think that, as much as they don’t have the opportunity to qualify, I don’t think they will deliver the game or it will be easy for us. Putting me on guys’ heads, if I was on the other side, I wouldn’t want the other team to come up to my house – Said the Colombian.

+ Tréllez projects Vitória on alert to avoid surprises against Paysandu: “Emotional game”

The promise of a dignified match in the last exhibition does not encourage Paysandu fans. On social media, the Boogeyman announced the sale of tickets for this Saturday’s game and was criticized.

– If it’s free, it’s expensive – wrote one of the fans.

Paysandu will be at full strength this Saturday. Like Vitória, a good part of the cast of the team from Pará has a bond until the 15th of October, the date of the end of Series C. But the Boogeyman’s board guarantees that no one will be released before the end of their participation in Terceirona.

Paysandu still has one more competition in the 2022 calendar: the Copa Vede, held after the C Series. In the athletes’ contract there is a clause extending the bond until the end of this competition.

2 of 2 Defender and captain of Paysandu, Genilson returns to the team — Photo: John Wesley/Ascom Paysandu Defender and captain of Paysandu, Genilson returns to the team — Photo: John Wesley/Ascom Paysandu

Coach Márcio Fernandes is also retained, and if nothing unusual happens until Saturday, there is only one doubt regarding the starting team that faces Vitória. Defender and captain Genilson will return from suspension, but right-back Leandro Silva is recovering from injury and should give way to Igor Carvalho.

The likely Paysandu for this Saturday has: Thiago Coelho; Igor Carvalho, Genílson, Naylhor and Patrick Brey; Mikael, João Vieira and José Aldo; Robinho, Marlon and Danrlei.

With a lot at stake for one side and another with the mission to finish the Terceirona in a dignified way, the two teams will meet again this Saturday. In this edition of Series C, Vitória won the two matches played against the team from Pará, both in Barradão.

Vitória depends only on you to take the vacancy. If they win the already eliminated Paysandu, it guarantees the club’s sixth access, being the first away from home. Check here the scenarios for the final round of Serie C.