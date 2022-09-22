see how to guarantee the benefit through CadÚnico

Did you know that low-income families can get a landline with a monthly cost of up to R$15? The Special Class Individual Access (AICE) is better known by Brazilians as the Popular Telephone. Access is guaranteed to beneficiaries of government programs with the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

The cheapest subscription entitles you to 90 minutes of calls to landlines. THE tariff reduced rate is exclusive to the poorest families in the country. Monthly amounts range from R$13 to R$15, as the difference between the numbers is determined by the taxes charged in each Brazilian state.

Popular Telephone by CadÚnico

To gain access to the program and enjoy the benefit, families must have CadÚnico and keep the information always up to date. Telephone Popular does not include cellular, long distance or international calls.

In these cases, if it is a family need, it is necessary to add credit at any lottery or company stores. The deductible is monthly. This means that the minutes left over from one month do not accumulate for the next. Access to the Telephone Popular through CadÚnico requires the interested family to request a line through the call center or at the dealerships’ stores. Are they:

Algar Telecom: in the Triângulo Mineiro; some municipalities in the North of São Paulo; some cities in Goiás and in the municipality of Paranaíba (MT);

Oi: less in the state of São Paulo;

Vivo: for those who live in São Paulo;

Sercomtel: for low-income families in the interior of Paraná.

to do the request, the family needs to inform the Social Identification Number (NIS) and CPF. In the case of indigenous families, it will be necessary to present the Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth (RANI). Once the request is made, the installation can take up to seven days to complete.

In case of doubt, the telephone numbers of the concessionaires are:

10312 – CTBC Telecom;

10314 – Oi Region 2 (former Brasil Telecom service area);

10315 – Telephone/Vivo;

10331 – Hi Region 1;

10343 – Sercomtel.