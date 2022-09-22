see how to read messages deleted by friends

Many people wish they could read deleted messages inside WhatsApp by friends. It is no wonder that the search for the resource resulted in the creation of a specific application for this purpose.

With that in mind, let’s explain which app this is and how it works. The information is separated into topics that can be seen below. However, be aware that reading deleted messages on WhatsApp is not a task allowed by the platform.

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

To retrieve and read deleted messages on the Whatsappyou need to know a few important things:

1 – For this, you need a complementary application to WhatsApp.

2 – The app that must be downloaded is called WARM and you can find it on the Google Play Store.

3 – Best of all, the program is completely free and does not charge for the number of messages retrieved.

4 – Remember that you must grant WARM permissions to access your notifications.

5 – At this point, if your friend has decided to delete a message for everyone on WhatsApp, the WARM application will act on its own.

6 – To be able to read the messages deleted by your friend on WhatsApp, just type WARM.

7 – There you will see exactly what that message said, even if it was a photo or video and even GIF or animated sticker.

Heads up! Beware of external apps

This tip actually also serves as a warning. Many people are using the parallel app and need to clarify how it works, as done above. However, it is important to warn that the use of unofficial applications with the Whatsapp may result in restrictions on the user’s account.

This is what the company rules policy administered by Meta says. So, if you decide to download and install the app to read messages deleted by your friends, know that you are running some risk of having your account compromised inside the messenger.