See Jupiter closer to Earth than it has been in 59 years

In general, the best time of year to observe a planet is during its opposition, which is when it is on the opposite side of the Sun from the Earth (which is between the two celestial bodies). This will happen to Jupiter this Sunday (25), and with a very special detail: this will be the closest approach between the gas giant and our planet in the 21st century!

Jupiter will be on the opposite side of the Sun in relation to Earth next Sunday (25), when it will be the smallest distance from our planet in the last 59 years. Image: Starwalk Space

At the time, Jupiter will be “only” 590.3 million km from here. That is, if under normal conditions, he is already one of the biggest attractions in the sky, with a brightness three times greater than the brightest star in the sky, Sirius, the view that day has everything to be even more incredible.

The visible face of the planet will be completely illuminated by the Sun, shining at a magnitude of about -3 (for comparison, Venus shines at -5 and the full moon at -13).

In this way, Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter than at any other time in the last 59 years, as the last time it was this close to our planet was in October 1963.

The giant will be visible from just after sunset on the 25th (around 19:00 GMT) until dawn on the 26th, running across the sky from east to west. To the naked eye, the planet looks like a large, fixed yellow star.

An astronomy app such as Skywalk, Starchart, Sky Safari or Stellarium, it can help to know the exact location. With this closest approach, Jupiter will be in the best moment to be photographed, being able to reveal details such as the bands of colored clouds and the four largest of its 79 moons (Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto).

It is recommended to find a location with higher elevation, dark skies and dry weather, improving the visibility of the planet.

“The views should be great for a few days before and after September 26,” Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, said in an agency statement.

Planets in the Solar System orbit the Sun in flattened circles (ellipses), not perfect circles, so Earth and Jupiter cross paths with each other at varying distances. While Earth takes about 365 days to orbit our star, Jupiter takes a more leisurely route, completing one orbit every 4,333 Earth days (or 12 years).

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot can be seen in more detail

According to Kobelski, astronomers using a larger, more powerful telescope should be able to observe Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm that has been rippling through the planet’s atmosphere for at least two centuries.

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot can be observed in as much detail as possible. Image: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center) and MH Wong (University of California, Berkeley)

At about 16,000 km in diameter, the Great Red Spot is believed to be the largest storm in the Solar System. In it, winds blow violently between 430 km/h and 685 km/h.

Recent observations by NASA’s Juno spacecraft have pointed out that the storm also has a surprising depth: it can reach 500 km, enough to go from the deepest point in Earth’s ocean to the International Space Station (ISS).

