See photo of Bruno Krupp after arrest for running over and killing teenager

Arrested on charges of running over and killing a teenager João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, 16, Bruno Krupp appears with shaved hair, unshaven and wearing the white uniform of the Rio de Janeiro prison system in a photo released by the Extra portal. .

According to the portal, the image, which appears in Krupp’s criminal record, was taken earlier this month, when he was admitted to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira public jail, in the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu.

Look:

Almost a month after running over and killing the teenager, Krupp became a defendant in the lawsuit. Who accepted the complaint filed with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) against the model was Judge Gustavo Kalil, from the 4th Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

“The concrete gravity of the facts, as imputed by the MP, is accentuated. Also because, there are indications that the Accused would have the habit of driving in a dangerous way. As for the day of the facts, it is worth noting that, according to Mr. Roger Boing, the accused would be traveling at more than 150 km/h on public roads”, says part of the decision.

In addition to making him a defendant in the case, Kalil’s decision also rejects the latest request to revoke Krupp’s pretrial detention. The defense made the request that he wait for the process in freedom or have the prison replaced by alternative precautionary measures.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Bruno Krupp, 25, is a photographic model and digital influencer. Born in Rio de Janeiro, the boy became one of the most talked about topics on the internet after causing the accident that killed a 16-year-old teenager, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of RJ, at the end of July.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-Bruno-krupp (5) Bruno works as a model at one of the biggest agencies in the segment, 40 Graus Models. On Instagram, he has more than 100,000 followers and shares with them some of his routine, his physique and photos on the beach.reproduction Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 *******Foto-sarah-poncio-e-bruno-krupp At the end of 2021, Bruno started dating the digital influencer Sarah Poncio. The relationship was assumed in the last days of December after the couple was spotted together on several occasions, such as shopping malls and visits to Sarah’s family’s home in Angra dos Reis.reproduction *******Foto-sarah-poncio-e-bruno-krupp The relationship, however, did not go forward. Two months after announcing their romance, the lovebirds broke up. However, time was enough for Bruno to win over some Sarah fans.reproduction Metrópoles 2 partner advertising *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (2) On July 30, Krupp was named responsible for the accident that resulted in the death of 16-year-old João Gabriel. According to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, Bruno did not have a license to drive the motorcycle and had even been stopped three days earlier in a Prohibition blitz, with the same irregular vehicle, also without a driver’s license and refused to blow the breathalyzer. Playback / Instagram ********Photo-Bruno-krupp (1) Security cameras at a kiosk near the crash site recorded that the model was speeding at the time of the collision. The victim’s leg was amputated by the impact and, according to a police officer who testified, the limb ended up 50 meters away. The teenager did not survive his injuries.reproduction Metrópoles 3 partner advertising *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (2) In the decision, the Court highlights the brutality of the accident: “It is observed that the accused took the risk of causing the result, behold, he was driving a motorcycle without a license plate, at high speed, without having a license, even after being caught in a traffic stop. three days before the accident. It is urged to point out that the victim’s leg was violently amputated at the time of the collision”, says judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti, in an excerptreproduction *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (3) Also according to the magistrate, the “freedom of the accused greatly compromises public order, and its constriction is essential to prevent the commission of crimes of the same nature”. Bruno was arrested in a private hospital in Méier and will answer for murder with eventual intentreproduction Metrópoles 4 partner advertising *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (6) This was not the only criminal situation involving the model name. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, Bruno Krupp responds to two police inquiries, for embezzlement and rapereproduction *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (3) The rape charge was filed in July this year. In testimony, a 21-year-old woman reported that she went to the influencer’s apartment and that the two had a non-consensual relationship. In the report, she says she asked Bruno to stop, but he was not answered. The boy denies the allegationsreproduction Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (4) The crime of embezzlement was registered in April last year. At the time, Krupp would have offered room rates at a hotel at lower prices than on the establishment’s website.reproduction *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (1) Thus, to get the hosting at cheaper prices, customers would have to make a payment in an account in the name of someone else, provided by the guy. He would then make the reservations using cloned credit cards.reproduction Metrópoles 6 partner advertising *******Photo-Bruno-krupp (4) The fraud, according to the manager, was estimated at R$ 428 thousand. Krupp would have left the hotel before the establishment was able to contest the cards40 Degrees Models 0

However, the judge stressed that preventive detention was “necessary to guarantee public order” and to avoid “possible criminal repetition”. That’s because the model is accused of other crimes. As reported by Metrópoles, he responds to inquiries for rape and embezzlement.

The crime

João Gabriel was crossing Avenida Lúcio Costa, at the height of post 3 in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio, when he was brutally hit. He and his mother were at the crosswalk, and the young man had his left leg amputated by the impact.

The victim was taken to Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, but could not resist.