See savings, Treasury and CDB yields with Selic at 13.75% – 09/21/2022 – Market

Fixed income investments continue to deliver high yields, even with the maintenance of basic interest rates in the economy. The prospect of a slowdown in inflation in the country is what increases the advantage of these applications, according to estimates by financial search engine Yubb.

The Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) maintained, this Wednesday (21), the Selic rate at 13.75% per year.

Incentivized debentures and LCIs (Mortgage Letters of Credit) and LCAs (Agribusiness Letters of Credit) offer the best returns, according to the survey.

In addition to being favored by high interest rates and the prospect of falling inflation, these investments are exempt from IR (Income Tax).

Unlike previous surveys, no fixed income investment mapped by Yubb offers negative yield, that is, lower than expected inflation.

This includes CDBs offered by major banks and even savings accounts. The country’s most popular investment, the passbook delivered a negative return of 0.91% in August, according to the previous Yubb survey.

The remuneration is 0.5% per month whenever the Selic rate is above 8.5% per year. When the base rate is up to 8.5%, the passbook yield is equivalent to 70% of the Selic.

In the comparison between the investments, Yubb considered the new interest rate, the rules of each application and discounted the estimated inflation of 6% for this year by the Focus survey by the Central Bank of last Monday (19), in addition to applying the IR in cases where there is taxation.

In August, the expectation for inflation was 7.15%, also according to a survey by the Central Bank.

When compared to variable income, only the savings account has a gross yield lower than that delivered by the country’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, which rose 6.79% this year.

“With the Selic rate remaining high for inflation control purposes, following the line of other central banks around the world, we continue to see a lot of attractiveness from fixed income investments”, commented Bernardo Pascowitch, founder of Yubb. “It’s important for investors to take advantage of the current momentum for diversification,” he said.

Pascowitch emphasizes, however, that variable income should not be neglected. “In times of low, valuable opportunities arise for multiplication of capital in the long term”, he guides.

“If investors decide to invest in stocks at this time, it is important that they do so in a diversified way, opting for Brazilian and American companies, in addition to fragmenting their capital and investing installments over months in order to protect themselves from volatilities”, he says. Pascowitch.