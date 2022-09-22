See the artists who voted for Bolsonaro – Politica

In the case of the president, the sertanejos, for example, have remained firmly by his side. (photo: reproduction)

With less than two weeks to go before the elections, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) are vying for the lead in the presidential race and the hearts of many famous people. Able to influence the electorate, several celebrities have already made their positions clear. In the case of the president, the sertanejos, for example, have remained firmly by his side.

They have already declared that they vote for him and admire him: Zez di Camargo, Srgio Reis, Gusttavo Lima, Bruno (from the duo with Marrone) and Chrystian (from the duo with Ralf). Still in music, rockers Roger (Ultraje a Rigor) and Digo (Raimundos) should vote for Bolsonaro, as well as Latino. Other famous supporters are: Ratinho, Ronaldinho Gacho, Andressa Urach and Thiago Gagliasso.

The most recent public support among celebrities came from actor Malvino Salvador who, on the 6th, came out in defense of the reelection candidate by participating in the podcast “Cara a Tapa”. Malvino classified Bolsonaro as a person of “good intentions”, who has been “massacred by the media in a dishonest way”.

The actor is married to the commentator and jiu-jtsu fighter Kyra Gracie, from the traditional clan of fighters, which also includes his uncle Renzo, who lives in the United States. In 2019, Bolsonaro awarded him the title of “ambassador of Brazilian tourism”, as he did with Ronaldinho Gacho.

A month after the honor, Renzo was involved in a diplomatic incident with France, calling the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, a “clown”. For Renzo, the politician had “a chicken neck”, and his wife, First Lady Brigitte, was “a dragon”. It closes parentheses.

Who also joined the Bolsonarista campaign with full force was the promoter, former TV presenter and former handyman of Gal Costa (he was a mix of press officer and private secretary), Amin Khader. More than supporting, he declared himself to the president. “Love you,” he wrote on Instagram.

Former gal, conservative and contemporary of Mario Frias, actor Felipe Folgosi, 48, had not only been supporting and praising Bolsonaro in his networks, he had also followed his path: he also joined the PL and launched himself as a candidate for federal deputy for So Paulo.

“September 7 will be the nail in the TSE’s coffin. Let’s celebrate our independence from this damn left, in the name of Jesus”, he urges, while campaigning on his Instagram account.