see the team’s title and Libertadores odds

Depending on the probabilities calculated by the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Flamengo and Corinthians, finalists of the Copa do Brasil, can practically bid farewell to the 2022 Brazilian Championship title — which has an 89.8% chance to stay with the leader Palmeiras.

According to the website, which specializes in soccer and mathematics, the possibility of both lifting the Brasileirão cup is less than 1%. Current fourth place in the table with 45 points, 12 less than Palmeiras, Flamengo appears with only 0.79% of chance. Corinthians, in fifth place with 44, has only 0.24%.

The one who appears in the best condition to take the title away from Palmeiras is Internacional, who beat Atlético-GO on Monday (19), reached 49 points and regained the vice-leadership. For UFMG, the chances of Colorado taking the cup are 5.2%.

Then come Fluminense (3.6%), Athletico (0.31%) and Atlético-MG, which practically said goodbye to the fight for the title and is almost zero in the University statistics: 0.01%.

And in Libertadores?

The Department of Mathematics at UFMG also points out the numbers for the classification to Libertadores. It is worth remembering that the top four in the table guarantee a direct place in the group stage of the tournament, while the fifth and sixth places go to the Pré-Libertadores – not to mention the expansion of places via Brasileirão depending on the winners of Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

According to UFMG, Palmeiras (99.99%), Internacional (98.1%) and Fluminense (97.6%) are already practically confirmed in the next edition of Libertadores, with more than 90% probability.

Flamengo (87.7%), Athletico (75.6%) and Corinthians (73.7%) are also in a very comfortable situation, even remembering that Rubro-Negro has two other possibilities to guarantee a spot in Liberta, through the decision against Athletico and the final of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians — which can also qualify through the knockout tournament.

From Corinthians behind, the odds have already dropped a lot: Atlético-MG (23.5%), América-MG (19.9%), Goiás (11.6%) still appear with more than 10%. Santos (3.3%), Botafogo (2.6%), Red Bull Bragantino (2.3%), São Paulo (2.2%) and Fortaleza (1.3%) need a miracle to be part of the next edition of Libertadores.