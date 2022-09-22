See which city Grêmio wants to play in after losing field orders

Grêmio was punished with the loss of control of the field of three games in Serie B due to the incidents caused in the stands of the Arena in the match against Cruzeiro. A long, long confusion ensued in the north sector of the stadium. First, the turmoil started with the delay in reading the biometrics, at the turnstiles.

Then, a dispute between fans for the place where they extend to the woods. The court’s decision was released on the morning of last Tuesday (20), on the eve of the match against Sport. With the loss of three games, the match of the 31st round of Série B may have been the last match at Grêmio’s home in this edition of the event.

Grêmio can play in Caxias do Sul

Now, the gaucho club will file an appeal with the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to try to reverse the punishment. President Romildo Bolzan spoke after the game against Sport about the possible places for Tricolor to play in the punishment rounds without the field command. In the words of the representative, the city of Caxias do Sul is the priority.