September 7: TSE Minister says Bolsonaro violates order and gives deadline for deletion of images | Elections 2022

Bolsonaro participated, on the holiday of September 7, in two acts commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. In Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, civic and military festivities were mixed with campaign actions by the candidate for reelection – which was contested by opponents in the presidential race.

Corregidor of the Electoral Justice, Gonçalves gave a period of 24 hours for the exclusion of images from social networks by the platforms that manage them. In case of non-compliance, companies may be fined..

“What can be seen, given the evidence presented, is that the campaign continued to make ostensible use of material whose exploitation for electoral purposes was expressly prohibited,” wrote the minister.

After the event, the Electoral Court opened four actions to investigate alleged abuse of political and economic power.

Gonçalves prohibited public and private images from being exploited by the campaign in front of evidence that there was a confusion between official and electoral event. The plenary of the TSE maintained the minister’s understanding.

After the decision, the PT called the TSE and indicated that the images continued to be used. The TSE verified that, in fact, the material from September 7 continued to be used irregularly in Bolsonaro’s pages.

The minister also mentioned that Bolsonaro’s campaign had informed the TSE that it had removed the content.

“The posts use different moments of the celebration of the Bicentennial of Independence. There are images in which the investigated appears at times when he unequivocally exercised the function of Head of State, since he wore the presidential sash”, said Benedito Gonçalves.

“Another well-explored section is the route he took in Brasília, without the presidential sash, walking close to the public after leaving the tribune of honor, passing through a place that was only accessible to him because of his status as Head of State. In some cases , texts were superimposed on the videos with sayings such as ‘with less taxes, people buy more’ and ‘Bolsonaro reduced taxes and increased collection'”, wrote the minister.

Gonçalves said that “there is no doubt that all these images were affected by the ban” determined by the Electoral Court.

Opponents in the presidential race also called on the TSE to prevent the PL candidate’s campaign from exploiting images recorded during other institutional activities.

Last Monday (19), Benedito Gonçalves banned, for example, the use of images of the speech that Bolsonaro gave on the balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London last Sunday (18). At the time, he told an audience of supporters that he will win the presidential election in the 1st round.