Seventeen die in anti-veil protests in Iran | World

Seventeen people died during the intense protests that have been going on for six days in Iran over the death of a young woman detained by the police.

The demonstrations erupted after the 22-year-old was hospitalized and died while in police custody for not wearing her veil “properly”. The Iranian government has not yet clarified the causes of death, which incited an unprecedented movement in the country against the repression of women and the so-called “morality police” that exists in Iran.

Under Iranian law, which is based on Sharia – a legal interpretation of the Koran – women must wear the hijab, a type of Islamic veil that covers the head, hair and neck.

Understand how death of young man over headscarf sparked protests in Iran

Among those killed in the protests are protesters and members of the security forces, according to an official balance sheet released on Wednesday (22).

The deaths took place during clashes between protesters and police in different regions of the country, such as Tabriz, Qazvin and Mashhad in the northeast, in Shiraz in the center of the country, and in Kermanshah and Iranian Kurdistan in the northwest.

The young woman killed after being detained by police, Mahsa Amini, is from Kurdistan and was on vacation with her family in northeastern Iran when she was reprimanded and arrested by police who claimed she was not wearing her veil properly.

The Iranian authorities deny the responsibility of the security forces in the death of the protesters. According to the Iranian press, all the deaths were due to gunshots or stabbings.