sex toy, morse code and engine; understand all the controversy between Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann

millennial sport, the chess emerged from the four elements that divided the Indian armies back in the 5th century: elephants, cavalry, chariots and infantry. Over time, it gained new contours, characters and speed, and began to mirror the human condition itself, in which intelligence and emotion interact in the silence of the games.

In recent days, however, such silence, which characterizes the sport so much, has turned into noise, because of one of the biggest controversies in the history of the game, which occurred due to the match between Magnus Carlsen31-year-old Norwegian, world champion since 2013, and rookie Hans NiemannAmerican, 19 years old.

Carlsen’s surprising defeat to Niemann, on the 4th, at the prestigious Sinquefield Cup 2022 tournament, in the city of Saint-Louis (USA), provoked not only Carlsen’s withdrawal from the tournament three days later, but also strong insinuations by the world champion that Niemann cheated to get his victory. This week, he abandoned further confrontation with Niemann, for the sixth round of the Julius Baer Generations Cup, from the Meltwater leg of the Tour of Champions.

For now, the suspicions of cheating are nothing more than what they are: insinuations of rivals in a game that has always had opposite characteristics to all that, with elegance and respect among opponents.

Carlsen’s attitude had great repercussion due to the size of the event and its characters. The prize pool was around US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.5 million) and who finances it is the American billionaire Rex Sinquefield, who also maintains a non-profit foundation dedicated to chess. Saint-Louis is one of the most important chess centers in the world, home to the sport’s Hall of Fame.

Had Niemann really cheated or was it all just a fit of Carlsen’s vanity? With the insinuation, the Norwegian ironically put in check the career of the young colleague, who had him as an idol. According to most experts, there is no proof, nor evidence, that there was fraud.

Magnus Carlsen participates in an event in Denmark in 2019 Photograph: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

Continues after advertising

This, for example, is the opinion of 65-year-old Brazilian chess player Davy de Israel, owner of the company Xeque-Mate, which has already organized major sports events, such as the Grand Slam of Chess in Brazil, in 2011 and 2012, which featured , including the presence of Carlsen, a year before becoming world champion.

“Certainly Carlsen dropped out of the tournament because he believes he was cheated. His post on the social network, while not making a direct accusation, makes this very clear by attaching the post of coach José Mourinho. We know that Carlsen is a quintessential fighter, and every defeat is very dear to him,” he says.

Carlsen’s suspicion, seen as a controversial and introspective player, was revealed in a post on the networks, in which he used a video of the Portuguese football coach stating, in relation to a dispute, that “if I speak, I will have big problems”. He said this to illustrate an atypical situation in the game itself.

The match against Niemann took place in the third round, when Carlsen was leading the tournament. With the white pieces, his opening preparation didn’t give him the expected advantage, says Israel. He adds that, disappointed, Carlsen entered a slightly inferior final on move 17, which was not in his plans. Soon his position deteriorated until he made a serious mistake on move 24. Niemann, with an impeccable game, in the Brazilian’s opinion, took the opportunity to win.

Israel says that there have already been competitions in which a chip was taken, with external communication that sent plays by morse code. They were extracted from what is called engine, a system inserted in software that anticipates and analyzes movements from each move. In the case of a tournament of the expression of Saint-Louis, this is practically impossible to happen, guarantees the Brazilian chess player.

These processors and analysis modules have been around for a few decades, back in the days of Anatoly Karpov and Gary Kasparov. But more and more they have been perfected, to the point that thengine have numerous models, from the simplest to the most complex, such as Stockfish.

Continues after advertising

Niemann himself admitted that, some time ago, in online chess games, he used fraudulent information to win his games. But he adamantly denied that he did so in the face-to-face game against Carlsen. “It is also known that Niemann was banned from the platform twice. chess.com, one of the most accessed, and quite severe with its ‘anti-cheating system’. Niemann himself confesses to cheating on the platform, but never in face-to-face matches and even more so in elite tournaments”, says Israel.

Niemann became a great master, but unknown to most amateur chess players, having a meteoric rise. He went from an Elo Fide of 2465 (international master score) in 2020 to 2609 in 2021 (grandmaster score) and an incredible 2688 in 2022.” This caught attention. But in his favor we can say that Niemann played a huge amount of tournaments with good results in the last two years, getting great performances and in a way justifying his meteoric career”, says the Brazilian.

In the game itself, Israel claims that move 10 was crucial. In it, Carlsen tried to surprise with an unprecedented variant. Instead of taking the central pawn with a pawn of his own, he took it with the queen. Niemann, unexpectedly, responded almost immediately, as if he was prepared for it, giving an answer that destroyed Carlsen’s strategy and put him in a fragile position for the remainder of the dispute. Carlsen had an accuracy of 83.9, considered low for a grandmaster. Niemann’s precision? 93.4.

“According to Niemann, in his interviews, he was extremely lucky, as the opening and position obtained after move 10 were analyzed by him on the same day. In fact, after the game, when you enter the virtual analysis modules, you discover that someone has, in fact, analyzed the position that took place in the match against Carlsen, giving truth to Niemann’s comments.”

American rookie Hans Niemann, 19-year-old chess player Photograph: Lennart Ootes

The Brazilian chess player adds. “Carlsen must have believed that he would surprise his young opponent, but what happened was just the opposite. Niemann started playing quickly with the best answers and making it clear that he was well prepared, which left Carlsen baffled.”

Israel, despite the young American’s track record, sees no signs of cheating on Niemann’s part. For him, the situation in question is different from the previous ones regarding online games. “I have been to this tournament in Saint-Louis on two occasions. The room where they play is reserved, there is no public, the players go through a metal detector, there are very sophisticated security conditions”, he points out to the Estadão.

Continues after advertising

In this type of tournament, participants are prohibited from taking their cell phones. They can wear wristwatches and go to the bathroom reserved exclusively for them. Excessive trips to the bathroom cause distrust. The rigidity of the control led Internet users to raise the most absurd suspicions.

One of them concerned the alleged use of an anal device by Niemann, which would play according to vibrations in morse code in the region of the rectum, sent from an interlocutor. “It created a ridiculous controversy. Carlsen’s insinuations are so veiled. It’s not even worth evaluating. Other people and sources try to increase the ‘insinuations’ in a sensational way”, says another chess player from Brazil, the three-time national champion Herman Claudius van Riemsdijk, 74 years old.

Israel says that technology is the factor that has helped to develop more and more chess variables. It was already in use at the end of the last century. “Anatoly Karpov and Gary Kasparov (70’s, 80’s and 90’s) would face the current great masters because they already used the same tools. Chess is made of empirical knowledge, of information. These geniuses did it without computer help. Today, a 12-year-old boy gets on the computer and can play like a grandmaster.”

The use of technology, however, still has its limits. She could hardly get around security around a big chess event. And, as Israel said, an important analysis after the match between Carlsen and Niemann was headed by the Spanish grandmaster, Miguel Ilescas, 56 years old.

When consulting, through a cloud, the movements of the engine before the game, there is exactly move 10, cited by Niemann, which shows that he studied the movement before the game.

In addition to being a Spanish chess player and eight-time champion, Illescas is a computer scientist, having developed the Deep Blue chess computer program for IBM, which defeated Gary Kasparov in a dispute in 1997. Illescas, in a statement on his YouTube channel, however, said that also understands Carlsen’s position.

Continues after advertising

“Niemann is paying for the sins committed previously, any suspicion generates these suspicions, it is an extremely difficult situation”, he said. He believes, however, that Carlsen could have taken a different approach and not abandoned the tournament. “With all the evidence laid out on the table, everything seems to fit with Niemann’s version. I’m an admirer of Carlsen’s game, but it’s true that withdrawing this way (not suitable)… When Kasparov had a security breach in his team, he fired one of his analysts and kept playing,” he notes.

At the end of his testimony, the Spaniard gave his verdict. “There are many things to resolve, we understand Carlsen’s and Niemann’s position, their argument appears to be credible and therefore the professional verdict cannot be other than innocent,” said Illescas. But, as all mistrust has its weight, the word “innocent” came out without any eloquence. Barely audible and silent, like a game of chess.