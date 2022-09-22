Shakira speaks for the first time about separation from Piqué: ‘It feels like a nightmare’ – Entertainment

Colombian singer Shakira spoke for the first time about the turbulent separation from Piqué, the Barcelona defender. In an interview with Elle magazine, Shakira said that every now and then she feels like she’s in a nightmare.

“Sometimes I feel like this is all a nightmare and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment of seeing something as sacred and as special as I thought the relationship was. I had with the father of my children and to see it becoming something vulgarized and cheapened by the media”, said the artist.



Shakira and Piqué split in early June this year. The two were together for 12 years and have two children, Milan and Sasha, born in 2013 and 2015. The separation happened because Shakira would have discovered the betrayal and the identity of Piqué’s lover.





The singer says she is living the darkest moment of her life today. In addition to the separation and the fight with Piqué over the couple’s fortune and custody of their children, Shakira recently went through another family drama: her father was rushed to a hospital.

“This is probably the darkest moment of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are struggling, who are going through a situation just as bad or worse than I am. Those women who, like I believe in values ​​like family and have seen that dream shattered. This is probably one of the most painful things you can go through. But I think we women are resilient,” she said.

Still according to the singer, she sacrificed her career to be able to stay with Piqué and take care of her family in Barcelona.

“When Milan started studying at the end of 2014, I knew that my career had to be put on the back burner. I knew that I had to settle down, put down roots in Barcelona. As a footballer, he (Piqué) wanted to win titles, and I had to support him. One of us had to make a sacrifice: either he would terminate his contract with Barcelona and move to the USA with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that,” he said. Shakira.

“One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did that. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain to support him, so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my children were able to have a mother present, and I have this incredible bond with them, which is unbreakable and sustains us”, he added.

Shakira also complained about the press harassment of the family, especially in relation to her two young children.

“There’s paparazzi camping out in front of my house 24/7. And there’s nowhere I can hide from them with my kids, except at my house. We can’t take a walk in the park like a normal family. not even have an ice cream without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard. I tried to hide the situation from my kids. I try to do that and protect them, because that’s my number 1 mission in life. But then they hear things at school. or come across some unpleasant news, and it affects them,” he revealed.