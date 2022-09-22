She-Hulk delays Daredevil’s appearance by (at least) a week

After joking that a new appearance of Wong (Benedict Wong) would serve as a shield for the series in twitter, She-Hulk seems to spark fan expectations about Daredevil’s appearance (Charlie Cox) for the same purpose. Because, as the title of the sixth episode suggests, the story is “Just Jen”, without any mention of lawyer Matt Murdock and his parallel career as a vigilante.

Self-Aware, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) admits that he knows what he is doing with his usual charm, saying: “If you think this episode is happening at an inconvenient time of the season, you’re right. Because weddings are like that”.

The heroine refers to the union of her old school friend, who invited her to be godmother at the ceremony out of sheer convenience. Ironically, one of the bride’s demands is that Jen doesn’t steal the spotlight by turning into She-Hulk, and this is the only time the lawyer wanted to gain that kind of attention.

Perhaps Jen’s initial frustration with the marriage will be some consolation to fans who were disappointed by Daredevil’s absence — though, because of Titania’s insistence (Jameela Jamil) for a rematch, she can demonstrate her heroism. Viewers will have to wait at least another week to see Charlie Cox back on the show. MCU.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+. Before the next episode, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

