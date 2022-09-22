Shot hits window with PT flag in Recife; police investigate case

Francisco Artur – Special for Correio Braziliense

According to information from the g1 portal, bullets destroyed the apartment’s balcony glass – (Credit: Reproduction/Social networks/WhatsApp)

An apartment located on the 6th floor of a building in Recife was shot twice in the early hours of this Wednesday (21/9). In the window of the residence there was a PT (Workers’ Party) flag. In the same building, which is in the North Zone of the capital of Pernambuco, other apartments – which are on the floors below – were also hit by three shots. State Civil Police is already working on the investigation of the case and warns that it is “premature” to indicate political motivation to explain the shooting of the bullets.

According to information from the portal g1, bullets destroyed the glass of the apartment’s balcony, thus hitting the facade of the building. After the attack, two bullet casings were found inside one of the apartments. Another projectile was found in a neighboring residence.

“It could have been a tragedy. It could have been a shooting in the front street and stray bullets hit the building. But it could also be because of the flag and this is a frightening hypothesis”, said Mitael Sales, who is the building’s manager and resident. of the apartment that was targeted. The statement was given to the local portal ground zero.

During working hours at the time of the shooting, the night porter of the building said that the street was silent, until the moment he heard the noise of the bullets. He also reported that he did not hear screams, arguments, or the sound of a car speeding away.

Police work to investigate the case

In a note released to the portal g1, the State Civil Police said it was investigating the case. The corporation also warns that it is “premature” to indicate a crime of motivation for the case.

“A police inquiry has been launched and further information may be provided after full clarification,” the police said. “It is premature, at this point, to point out the motivation or the dynamics of the facts”, he added.

O Mail tried to contact the Pernambuco Department of Social Defense (SDS) to seek more information about the case. So far there has been no response. If the folder manifests, the text will be updated.