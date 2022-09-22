Should Petrobras (PETR4) continue to pay good dividends in 2023? – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR4) should continue to pay good dividends in 2023, said Genial Investimentos this Wednesday (21), in a report that points to a target price of BRL 41 (potential high of 31.8%) and a “keep” recommendation.

The brokerage estimates BRL 5.2 billion in dividends in 2023 and BRL 6 billion in extraordinary earnings, with a yield of 16.6% for regular dividends.

However, in the following year dividends should slow to R$4.6 billion, while extraordinary payments would reach R$1.2 billion, according to Genial.

dividend policy

The oil company’s dividend policy guarantees the distribution of 60% of the operating cash flow, less investments in tangible and intangible assets, but Genial defends that the payment should not be limited to this formula.

“We observe space for extraordinary distribution of earnings”, said the house in a report signed by Vitor Sousa.

The brokerage points out that the high productivity of the pre-salt fields, expected production growth in 2022 and the oil price curve (US$ 98 23E – 75 29E) should ensure a “healthy” cash flow.

According to the broker, Petrobras uses as a price premise for its business plan a curve much lower than the current reality of Brent prices.

The house also assessed that the continuity of the divestment program would continue to generate extraordinary resources, which would increase the company’s cash – “which should also help the payment of extraordinary dividends”.

“If the company achieves its production targets for 2022 and the oil price stays at the expected levels, another robust distribution of earnings cannot be ruled out,” he added.

