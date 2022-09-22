Silvio Santos is Patricia Abravanel’s biggest supporter – Prisma

And yesterday morning, finally, Silvio Santos resumed recording his Sunday program on SBT, after months away from work for personal reasons.

Therefore, the rumors indicating that he would not return to the studios were exaggerated. unfounded.

The fact is that, due to the long absence, the television world was anxiously awaiting an official position from Silvio Santos on the matter and even the announcement of a possible replacement.

With the owner back in action, the subject changes, and attention now turns to the station’s programming. Or about possible changes.

It is also worth noting that Silvio returned, but Patricia Abravanel did not leave the post. She continues to collaborate on the recordings of “PSS”.

And you can see that the presenter is increasingly comfortable in the studio, safe in driving.

This apparent tranquility may have an explanation. In recent times, Silvio has been his daughter’s biggest supporter, giving important advice, criticizing or praising her work, and sort of already preparing her for what’s to come… Who knows when.

However, the tips from what is considered the greatest presenter on Brazilian TV seem to be paying off, and this is seen in Patricia’s evolution – which also has its merits.



new channel

Newco, the programmer responsible for Grupo Bandeirantes’ subscription channels, will very soon announce a new channel.

This time, the chosen segment is Adventure, but the implementation of this project will still take some time.







In theaters

The musical series in six episodes, “Só Se For Por Amor”, starring Lucy Alves, Filipe Bragança and Agnes Nunes, is now showing on Netflix. Everything revolves around Deusa, a singer who leaves a band to pursue a solo career.

“This work talks about love, it talks about dreams, about a Brazil so plural that only we have it. I hope everyone gets emotional and gets to be touched by this unique cast.”



It’s not gonna happen

Bianca Bin will not make “Amor Perfeito”, a novel by Duca Rachid and Julio Fischer chosen to replace “Mar do Sertão”. The actress, it is worth remembering, even recorded some scenes for the second season of “Cine Holliúdy”, left the series and was replaced by Luisa Arraes. It must prioritize theater and cinema.

In turn, “Amor Perfeito” debuts in 2023 and will follow the trajectory of a boy raised in a monastery who tries to find his mother.



Zucatelli actor

Journalist and presenter Celso Zucatelli, from Record, will face a new production of the theater.

The show is “Os Sete Suspeitos” and is scheduled to premiere on October 8 at the theater at Shopping West Plaza, in São Paulo.







Radio

Rádio Capital, AM and FM, will soon premiere the program “Conexão Nacional”, daily, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

The team is formed with the participation of Joseval Peixoto, Antônio Freitas, Roberto Müller, Anchieta Filho, Denise Campos de Toledo, Luís Carlos Quartarollo, Leonardo Müller, Maria Paula, Paulo Pontes, Fernando Martins, Fátima Belesso, Bruno Müller and Décio Clemente.



packed

The telenovela “Todos as Flores”, written by João Emanuel Carneiro and directed by Carlos Araújo, does not yet have a premiere date on Globoplay because of recent problems.

However, the streaming service announced that the opening theme will be “As Rosas Não Falam”, music by Cartola, performed by Sophie Charlotte and Letícia Colin.



Debate

Márcio Gomes will be the name of CNN Brasil in the presidential debate next Saturday, from 6:15 pm to 8:15 pm, in a “pool” of vehicles. The meeting will take place at the SBT headquarters and will be broadcast live by the news channel on TV and digital platforms.

Márcio will ask two questions in the second block of the debate, including the first of them. The CNN reporters who will be at the event are Leandro Magalhães and Tainá Falcão.







Humor

Luiza Tomé will make a special appearance in the second season of “Cine Holliúdy”. In the story, years after being expelled, Madalena, her character, returns to the city of Pitombas causing a real stir, especially among the men who are part of her past. Madalena is the mother of Francisca (Luisa Arraes).

The scenes will air on the 27th.



First eliminated

This Thursday, always under the command of Adriane Galisteu, the first elimination takes place in “A Fazenda 14”.

An edition that promises.



theater

Alexandra Richter ends the Sunday season of “Uma Loira na Lua”, at the Frei Caneca Theater, in São Paulo, and soon after, she does two days of comedy in Campinas, where she is currently living to accompany her daughter, who has entered medical school.

Presentations on October 15th and 16th at the Teatro Oficina do Estudante Iguatemi.



full ball

“Fuzuê”, Gustavo Reiz’s debut work on Globo, 7pm queue, is highly rated on the network. So much so, that the command of Teledramaturgia decided to extend the duration of the telenovela, which debuts in 2023. It should reach 170 chapters or more.

Leonardo Nogueira will sign the direction.



Hit – Rebate

• This year, the “Teleton”, AACD’s main fundraising campaign, completes 25 years of history…

• …The goal is to raise BRL 30 million…

• … Your teams are already closing several participations, including names from SBT and the competition…

• …The presenter of Rede TV!, Sonia Abrão, can now be confirmed in the broadcast. The event takes place on the 4th and 5th of November.

• Globo is ready for its presidential debate on the 29th.

• The so-called “Verdades Secretas 2” are on the air, marking the premiere for October 4th and highlighting the characters of Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira…

• …However, always with the warning that the content is also available on Globoplay…

• …Globo will show a “lighter” version of the soap opera on open TV.

• This Thursday, “The Noite” will start a painting that will reveal the new member of the ‘Carreta Hurricane’.

• … ‘Fator Carreta Brasil’ will have Juliana and Diguinho presenting.